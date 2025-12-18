BUV and Chinese Ministry of Education form strategic partnership to advance Asian talent mobility

British University Vietnam (BUV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange (CSCSE) under the Chinese Ministry of Education. This partnership marks an important milestone in advancing educational ties between Việt Nam and China, creating new opportunities for students, institutions, and academic exchange across both countries.

Expanding regional pathways for cross-border education

The MoU establishes a strategic partnership to enhance international talent mobility and strengthen study-abroad support systems across Asia. It is designed to deepen academic collaboration, strengthen bilateral ties, and expand opportunities for students, institutions, and partners across Việt Nam, China, and the wider Asian higher education ecosystem.

For students, the partnership creates new pathways to access quality international education. Students from China and across Asia will benefit from preparatory programmes that equip them with academic foundations, language proficiency, and cultural readiness before pursuing full degrees at BUV. The collaboration also opens doors to innovation and entrepreneurship platforms, including China’s Chunhui platform and national-level competitions, enhancing employability and career readiness.

Meanwhile, BUV students gain opportunities to participate in “Study in China” initiatives and short-term exchange programmes, enriching their international exposure. Degree recognition will also be streamlined, ensuring seamless career mobility across borders.

For CSCSE, the partnership provides access to a high-quality British-standard university in Southeast Asia, broadening its portfolio of trusted destinations for students seeking international experience closer to home. The MoU also enables CSCSE to expand its presence in Asia, with BUV supporting the promotion of “Study in China” initiatives and hosting education exhibitions in Việt Nam.

For BUV, formalising cooperation with CSCSE reinforces its position as an emerging hub for transnational education in Asia, opening doors to a growing community of students from China and across the continent. Through CSCSE’s extensive network and study-abroad service system, BUV gains greater visibility across Asia’s education landscape while enabling meaningful two-way academic exchange.

“Việt Nam is an increasingly important destination for Chinese students seeking quality international education within the region,” shared Xia Jianhui, Deputy Director of CSCSE. “Through this partnership with British University Vietnam, CSCSE can provide students with a trusted pathway to UK-standard degrees while strengthening educational ties between China and Việt Nam. We look forward to working together to support student success and expand opportunities for academic exchange.”

Professor Rick Bennett, Vice-Chancellor of BUV, added: “This partnership with CSCSE marks an important milestone in BUV’s internationalisation journey. By combining CSCSE’s extensive network and expertise in study-abroad services with BUV’s British-accredited education, we are creating meaningful pathways for students across the region. We are committed to delivering an exceptional learning experience that prepares graduates for success in an increasingly connected world.”

Reinforcing quality through international recognition

Established under China’s Ministry of Education, CSCSE plays a central role in supporting international academic exchange, qualification verification, and overseas study services for Chinese students.

Previously, BUV was officially recognised by China’s Ministry of Education as an accredited foreign university and listed on CSCSE’s website, meaning that degrees earned at BUV are approved and recognised by the Chinese Ministry of Education.

Foreign nationals holding BUV degrees who wish to work or pursue further studies in China also benefit, as their qualifications can now be validated more efficiently and transparently. Furthermore, employers and agencies in China can verify BUV qualifications seamlessly through CSCSE, and academic partnerships with Chinese universities and colleges become easier, opening new pathways for joint programmes, student mobility, and industry collaboration between Việt Nam and China.

This MoU marks the next step, elevating the relationship from formal recognition to strategic collaboration and creating a distinctive dual-value proposition. Verification ensures that BUV’s academic quality and qualifications can be trusted by students and stakeholders in China, while the MoU establishes structured pathways for collaboration, visibility, and student support.

This recognition also further solidifies BUV’s Triple Quality Assurance Framework across three key tiers, benchmarking higher education quality across local, national, and global standards.

Nationally, as the UK-representative institution delivering British higher education in Việt Nam, BUV was the first university in Việt Nam and ASEAN to obtain comprehensive QAA accreditation, demonstrating adherence to UK and European higher education standards.

For international excellence, BUV is the first and only university in Việt Nam to maintain an overall QS 5-Star rating for six consecutive years (2022–2028).

Asia’s trusted pathway to British-accredited education

This partnership comes at a crucial time when global student mobility patterns are undergoing significant shifts, particularly for Chinese students. The traditional “Big Four” study-abroad destinations, including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, have recently faced challenges due to rising tuition fees, stricter visa procedures, and evolving geopolitical uncertainties.

Within this broader trend, families are increasingly turning to Asia-based transnational education, such as BUV in Việt Nam, which delivers British-accredited degrees with greater stability, affordability, and proximity.

When choosing an international study destination, Chinese students and their families consistently prioritise two key factors: guaranteed degree recognition and confidence in academic quality. With QAA accreditation from the UK, CSCSE formally approving and listing BUV in China, and both institutions establishing a structured cooperation framework, Chinese students and their families can confidently view BUV as a credible, future-ready study destination within Asia.

Established in 2009 with 100% foreign investment and a projected total capital of up to USD 165 million, BUV demonstrates the UK’s long-term investment commitment in Việt Nam. BUV was the first foreign-invested university in Việt Nam to partner with UK universities to grant globally certified British degrees, including programmes from the University of London (UoL) with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), which is ranked 56th in the QS World University Rankings 2026 and named University of the Year 2025 by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

Through these programmes, students gain an internationally prestigious UoL qualification, widely recognised in major hubs such as Shanghai and Beijing, where degrees from top-ranked universities are often essential for competitive career and residency opportunities.

In April 2025, BUV was upgraded to an “International Partner” by the UoL, one of only a select number of high-level partners worldwide, affirming its academic excellence. This demonstrates the opportunity for students to pursue a QS top-tier qualification delivered to the highest academic standards directly at BUV.

Importantly, students can access this world-class British education at a significantly more affordable cost. Based on estimates from LSE, the total cost of completing a three-year University of London degree with academic direction from LSE in the UK ranges from USD 176,000 to 236,000. This includes annual international tuition fees of USD 35,000 to 48,750, alongside recommended living expenses of approximately USD 17,500 per year, excluding airfare, visa fees, and other incidental costs.

Meanwhile, obtaining an LSE-directed University of London degree at BUV typically represents only one-third of the cost of studying overseas. Combined with BUV’s international scholarship schemes and the lower cost of living in Việt Nam, this offers an attractive pathway for students seeking high-quality British education with exceptional value.

“I used to think a British degree meant studying in the UK. But at BUV in Việt Nam, I discovered that I can study globally with a high-standard British education and live comfortably, without being so far away from home,” said Yinglu Guo, a student from Shenzhen, China, currently studying at BUV.

BUV’s commitment to quality and student experience has earned it recognition among the Top 3 universities worldwide for Admissions Process (Global Student Satisfaction Awards 2025) and the Top 5 most favoured institutions for international students in Việt Nam (EduOpinions).

In addition, safety and living environment are major factors attracting international students to BUV. Located within Ecopark, a green township just outside Hà Nội, BUV offers a clean, modern, and well-regulated living environment. The campus has achieved EDGE Advanced certification for sustainable design and provides 24/7 security, controlled access, and a dedicated shuttle bus service connecting student residences to academic buildings in under five minutes.

International students at BUV also benefit from comprehensive support services, ranging from administrative assistance and academic advising to extracurricular engagement, helping them settle in quickly and enjoy a memorable and fulfilling experience in Việt Nam.

With its commitment to continuous programme innovation, expanding partnerships with top-tier UK universities, and sustained investment in world-class facilities, BUV continues to assert its pioneering role in bringing accredited British education to Việt Nam, striving towards the vision of becoming the number one international university in Việt Nam and the surrounding region. – VNS