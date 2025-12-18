Hà Nội's AI traffic cameras detect 759 traffic violations in five days, better compliance noted

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police have recorded 759 traffic violations after five days of operating an AI-powered traffic control system.

From December 13 to 17, the system detected 220 violations involving cars and 539 involving motorbikes. Most cases involved running red lights, followed by failure to wear helmets and illegal stopping or parking.

Lieutenant General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, Director of Hà Nội Police, said the AI camera system was already having a visible impact.

He said the operation of the control centre and AI camera system was expected to fundamentally improve public awareness of traffic rules, thereby contributing to urban order and easing congestion.

Police reported improved compliance at intersections and a marked reduction in risky behaviour, with the city recording no traffic accidents on December 16.

Hà Nội Police plan to expand the network to about 5,000 AI cameras in 2026, while warning residents that all traffic violation notices are issued only through official applications such as VNeTraffic and iHà Nội, not by phone calls or text messages. — VNS