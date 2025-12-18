Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Hà Nội's AI traffic cameras detect 759 traffic violations in five days, better compliance noted

December 18, 2025 - 08:34
Hà Nội has rolled out an AI-based camera network to monitor traffic, with 759 violations detected in its five days of operation.
AI cameras detect up to 28 traffic violations, including running red lights, not wearing helmets and using mobile phones while driving. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police have recorded 759 traffic violations after five days of operating an AI-powered traffic control system.

From December 13 to 17, the system detected 220 violations involving cars and 539 involving motorbikes. Most cases involved running red lights, followed by failure to wear helmets and illegal stopping or parking.

Lieutenant General Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, Director of Hà Nội Police, said the AI camera system was already having a visible impact. 

He said the operation of the control centre and AI camera system was expected to fundamentally improve public awareness of traffic rules, thereby contributing to urban order and easing congestion.

Police reported improved compliance at intersections and a marked reduction in risky behaviour, with the city recording no traffic accidents on December 16.

Hà Nội Police plan to expand the network to about 5,000 AI cameras in 2026, while warning residents that all traffic violation notices are issued only through official applications such as VNeTraffic and iHà Nội, not by phone calls or text messages. — VNS

AI camera traffic violation

see also

More on this story

Society

VLU awards honorary doctorate to Japanese statesman Takebe Tsutomu

HCM City-based Văn Lang University (VLU) on Tuesday (December 16) conferred an honorary doctorate on the senior Japanese statesman Takebe Tsutomu in recognition of his long-standing contributions to Việt Nam-Japan relations, particularly in higher education, science, innovation and human resource development.
Society

Việt Nam and partners advance child-friendly justice

Since its inception in December 2021, the partnership has supported legal and institutional reforms to better protect children who come into contact with the law, ensuring their rights, dignity and well-being are upheld throughout justice processes.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom