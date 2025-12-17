NA Vice Chairman pays Christmas visit to Cần Thơ Diocese

CẦN THƠ — A National Assembly delegation led by Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương on Wednesday paid a visit and extended Christmas greetings at the bishop’s office of the Cần Thơ Diocese, which currently covers the Mekong Delta’s Cần Thơ City and Cà Mau Province, with a total of 142 parishes of various sizes.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, Phương conveyed warm Christmas wishes to priests and Catholic followers of the diocese, wishing them a peaceful and joyful Christmas season and good health, happiness and success in both religious and daily life as they prepare to welcome the New Year 2026.

The NA Vice Chairman noted that Christmas is not only a religious celebration for Catholics, but also an occasion for the wider community to spread universal humanistic values such as peace, love and charity; respect for human dignity; family bonds; moral orientation; and social responsibility. In its legislative work and decisions on major national issues under the Party’s leadership, and with people placed at the centre of all policies, the Vietnamese legislature also upholds these humanistic values, he affirmed.

The legislator stated that the Party, State and people highly appreciate and acknowledge the contributions of Catholic followers and priests to the cause of national building and safeguarding.

Parish Priest of the bishop’s office Nguyễn Văn Vĩnh said that in recent times the Cần Thơ Diocese has actively participated in charitable and social activities, education, healthcare, environmental protection and social welfare, joining local authorities in caring for the poor and vulnerable and in strengthening the great national unity bloc.

He thanked central agencies and Cần Thơ leadership for their continued attention and support, which have created favourable conditions for the diocese’s religious activities to be carried out in a stable and lawful manner, thereby contributing to national solidarity.

On this occasion, the delegation visited and presented gifts to Bishop Tri Bửu Thiên and priests at the Saint Joseph retirement home under the bishop’s office. — VNA/VNS