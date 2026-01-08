Politics & Law
Home World

Nearly 1,000 families in Philippines evacuated as Mayon volcano erupts

January 08, 2026 - 21:15
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said on January 8 that about 963 families with 3,516 people from 13 villages at the volcano's foot are currently staying in government-run evacuation centres across the province.

 

Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from Daraga town while alert level 3 remains in Albay Province, northeastern Philippines, on Thursday. — Photo news.cgtn.com

HÀ NỘI — The Philippine authorities have evacuated almost 1,000 families from villages around the erupting Mayon volcano in Albay province on Luzon island, as the country's fabled volcano continued to ooze lava.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said on Thursday that about 963 families with 3,516 people from 13 villages at the volcano's foot are currently staying in government-run evacuation centres across the province.

Initial reports placed the total number of evacuees at nearly 1,000 families, about 3,555 people.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on January 6 raised Mayon's alert to level 3 after observing the "onset of dome collapse pyroclastic density current."

Under Alert Level 3, Mayon is considered to be undergoing a magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous pyroclastic density currents that could affect the upper to middle slopes of the volcano.

Phivolcs warned that explosive activity could occur within days or weeks.

Mayon, famed for its near-perfect conical shape, is one of the Philippines' most active volcanoes and has a long history of explosive eruptions that have triggered mass evacuations. — VNA/VNS

