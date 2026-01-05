In Bangladesh, over 9,000 killed in road accidents last year: report

DHAKA — Bangladesh witnessed higher road crashes and casualties last year compared to previous years, exposing poor road safety, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity said on Monday.

The organisation reported that at least 9,111 people were killed and 14,812 injured in 6,729 road crashes in 2025.

Compared to 2024, road crashes increased by 6.94 per cent, fatalities by 5.79 per cent, and injuries by 14.87 per cent, the organisation said in a report prepared based on news reports.

In 2024, at least 8,543 people were killed and 12,608 injured in 6,359 road crashes across the country.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of the passenger welfare organisation, revealed the data at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity on Monday.

He said that despite the change in government, road crashes and people’s suffering on the roads have increased further, as relevant policies have remained unchanged.

Due to a rise in traffic congestion and extortion, fares for goods and passenger transport have increased once again, he alleged.

“Since the interim government has failed to reform the road transport sector, people’s daily travel woes, road safety and fare anarchy remain hostage to the whims of transport owners,” he claimed.

He added that the country incurs financial losses of Tk 60,000 crore annually due to road crashes and fatalities, and stressed that strong political commitment is essential to prevent further loss of lives. — The Daily Star/ANN