DPRK leader inspects factory producing multiple rocket launchers

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a munitions factory producing multiple rocket launchers, calling for more production of the weapon system that can be used as a "strategic attack means," state media reported on Tuesday.

Kim visited a major munitions industry enterprise Sunday to review the production of weapons and combat equipment, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, without disclosing the location of the factory.

Ahead of next year's key party congress, the North's leader has ramped up his military-related inspections, including a visit to the site of building a nuclear-powered submarine and overseeing launches of anti-air missiles and cruise missiles.

Noting the multiple rocket launcher system will be the primary strike capability, Kim called for a "revolution in upgrading the artillery weapon system," according to the KCNA.

"The weapon system, which will be used in large quantities for concentrated attack in military operations, is a super-powerful weapon system as it can annihilate the enemy through sudden precise strike with high accuracy and devastating power and can also be used as a strategic attack means," Kim said.

North Korea's reference to "strategic" weapons suggests that they could have nuclear capabilities.

"His field guidance on the day serves as a new milestone of great importance in increasing the country's war deterrent in a practical way," the KCNA said.

Kim's entourage included Jo Chun-ryong, a party secretary; Defence Minister No Kwang-chol; and Kim Jong-sik, the first vice director in charge of the munitions industry at the ruling party.

At the ninth party congress set for early next year, North Korea is expected to unveil its own "conventional-nuclear integration" strategy and stress the need to modernise its military capabilities.

In a key party congress in 2021, the North's leader unveiled a list of high-tech weapons to be developed, including spy satellites, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear-powered submarines. — YONHAP