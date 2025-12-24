Thailand, Cambodia reach preliminary agreements

BANGKOK – The Wednesday secretariat-level meeting under the Thailand–Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) concluded swiftly after the two sides reached several preliminary agreements.

They met at the Ban Phakkad permanent border checkpoint in Chanthaburi, Thailand.

The Cambodian delegation, led by Maj Gen Nhem Boraden, deputy head of the office of Cambodia’s defence minister.

The meeting, lasting only 35 minutes, was chaired on the Thai side by Gen Nuttapong Praokaew, deputy chief of defence forces, who serves as Thailand’s GBC secretary.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Nuttapong Praokaew stated that the initial talks focused on setting the agenda for a full-delegation meeting scheduled for 9am on Thursday.

However, further details of the meeting were not disclosed in order to avoid affecting the negotiation process between the two sides. – VNA/VNS