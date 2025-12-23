Singapore tightens security ahead of Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE — Singapore Police have announced enhanced security measures along Orchard Road, the city-state’s busiest shopping belt, as large crowds of residents and visitors are expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

According to a statement from the Singapore Police Force, from the evening of December 24, police personnel will be deployed in greater numbers to manage crowds along the approximately 1.2-kilometre stretch of Orchard Road. Crowd-control barricades and directional signage will be installed, while patrols in the area will be stepped up to ensure public safety and order.

They may conduct checks on bags and personal items when necessary, and members of the public are advised to cooperate to facilitate these checks. Some roads in the vicinity will also be fully closed to vehicular traffic during peak periods.

In addition, certain entrances and exits at Orchard Road MRT station may be temporarily closed to regulate crowd flow. Authorities have advised commuters to use the nearby Somerset MRT station or other public transport options to minimise waiting time and congestion.

Singapore Police also encouraged the public to check an online map providing real-time updates on crowd density and area closures before heading to Orchard Road, in order to ensure safety and avoid congestion during the festive peak. — VNA/VNS