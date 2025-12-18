Sharp decline in number of Chinese tourists but overall number of visitors to Japan exceeds previous record

TOKYO — The growth rate of Chinese tourists to Japan in November was 3.0 per cent year-on-year, a sharp decline from October’s growth rate of 22.8 per cent, according to statistics released by the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday.

The total number of inbound visitors from January to November reached 39,065,600, a 17.0 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The figure surpassed the annual record of 36,870,148 visitors set in 2024.

The number of visitors to Japan has hit a record high for the second consecutive year. The growth is due to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the weaker yen, making Japan a more attractive travel destination.

From January to November, mainland China led with 8,765,800 visitors, followed by South Korea and Taiwan. — The Yomiuri Shimbun/ANN