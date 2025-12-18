Cambodia, Thailand agree to attend ASEAN Foreign Ministers meet in Kuala Lumpur, says Malaysia PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA — Cambodia and Thailand have both agreed to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers special meeting on December 22 in Kuala Lumpur to kickstart talks to prevent further escalation along the disputed border, says Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Thai Government leader said the special ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting was initially scheduled on Tuesday but was later postponed, as his counterparts had expressed concerns that the meeting would have taken place too soon.

“Most prime ministers alerted me, saying that probably it is too soon to hold a meeting before tensions can ease.

“So, they proposed for it to be on December 22 in KL. My understanding is that the foreign ministers will come and deliberate on this,” said Anwar during a briefing with editors-in-chief at Seri Perdana on Wednesday.

Anwar said the aim of the meeting is to convince Thailand and Cambodia to stop escalating tensions along the disputed borders.

“We are appealing to them to immediately stop this frontline offensive and if possible, an immediate ceasefire.

“They don’t like the term ceasefire because it will connote their agreement. So, if you look at my statement, I urge the parties to observe this truce,” he said.

Anwar also said Malaysia is not in the position to give instructions to foreign ministers of ASEAN, but noted that Putrajaya is communicating with them on a daily basis.

Anwar also said the decision to convene the meeting came following talks with United States President Donald Trump.

“Trump called and updated me. I told President Trump that it is important to convince them to stop the offensive,” added Anwar.

Anwar said Thailand and Cambodia agreed to the ASEAN Observers Team (AOT), adding that Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Force would be leaving for the border in the coming days to continue engagement at the military level.

“I am cautiously optimistic because when I spoke to both Prime Ministers, both are keen to achieve an amicable resolution as soon as possible.

“So, hopefully, by December 22, we can seal this understanding,” said Anwar.

Both Cambodia and Thailand are currently engaged in renewed border skirmishes despite having signed the KL Peace Accord in October.

The Peace Accord was suspended by Thailand in November after its soldiers were wounded by landmines at the border. — The Star/ANN