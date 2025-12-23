China moves to reduce childcare costs

China has issued a nationwide notice standardising kindergarten charges, effective from January 1, to promote universal, affordable and quality preschool education. The initiative aims to reduce childcare costs for families and support the country's fertility policies.

The notice was issued on Tuesday by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance.

Key measures include clarifying fee categories and strengthening oversight. Kindergartens may charge for childcare and education, boarding, selected services and commissioned costs, with additional fees that may apply for nursery classes serving children aged 2 to 3.

For public and non-profit private kindergartens, tuition and boarding fees will be government-guided and set by provincial authorities based on operating costs after deducting government subsidies. Service and commissioned charges will generally follow market rates.

Private for-profit kindergartens can set their own fees but must report them to local education departments. Authorities may conduct cost surveys to prevent overcharging.

A transparent fee catalogue system will be established, requiring all kindergartens to publicly disclose charges through official websites and notices. Unlisted items are prohibited.

The policy bans unauthorised charges under any pretext, including after-school classes or parental donations linked to enrollment. Third parties are barred from collecting fees directly from parents.

The notice emphasises coordinated implementation and supervision to ensure the policy eases household burdens while sustaining preschool service quality. — CHINA DAILY/ANN