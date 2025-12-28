Over 60% of negative child-related reports in Bangladesh involve rape, murder: study

DHAKA — Children's safety in Bangladesh is increasingly under threat due to rising incidents of rape, murder and abuse, according to a study based on reports published in national and local newspapers.

The findings were revealed in a report, titled "State of Child Rights 2025", which shows that 62.66 per cent of 1,867 negative news reports related to children involved rape and murder.

The report was unveiled on Sunday at a programme held at the Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) auditorium in Dhaka. The event was organised by Sachetan Sangstha with support from Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) and Street Children Activists Network (SCAN) Bangladesh.

Sachetan Sangstha General Secretary Sakila Parveen chaired the programme, while MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam moderated the session. Bangladesh Shishu Academy Director General Arju Ara Begum attended as chief guest.

Presenting the study, SCAN Bangladesh General Secretary Moniruzzaman Mukul said newspapers published 1,485 major reports related to children between January and November this year.

Of these, the largest share, 31.19 per cent, concerned accidents and tragedies, including road crashes, drowning, falls from buildings and deaths during play, he said.

According to the analysis, reports on child abuse and violence accounted for 15.63 per cent, while child trafficking and sexual exploitation made up 8.75 per cent.

Reports related to child health and protection stood at 9.70 per cent, while those focusing on risks in the education sector accounted for 6.94 per cent, it added.

The report further noted that among the 1,867 negative news items, 15.16 per cent involved child deaths caused by accidents.

Regionally, Dhaka division recorded the highest number of crimes and accidents involving children. In the division, 284 children were injured, 298 were killed and 2,376 were identified as victims, the report said.

In its recommendations, Moniruzzaman said all political parties contesting the upcoming national parliamentary election should include clear commitments to child rights in their election manifestos.

He also stressed the need for swift trials and stringent punishment in cases of child rape and murder, as well as improved healthcare, psychosocial support and safe environments for children, particularly in marginalised areas.

Speaking as chief guest, Arju Ara Begum said the report was based on newspaper coverage and therefore did not reflect the complete national situation, but described the findings as "frightening".

She said the government was undertaking various initiatives for child welfare and that 66 per cent of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs' budget was allocated to social safety net programmes.

She also said steps were underway to establish a separate child affairs directorate, which had reached its final stage.

Addressing the programme, Shaheen Anam described the current situation as "extremely alarming" and called for an immediate end to the use of children in political activities, particularly ahead of the national election.

She also said children's issues were largely neglected during the interim government period and that vulnerable groups, including street children, child labourers and children from low-income families remained the most insecure.

Calling for an independent administrative structure for children's affairs, she said responsibilities related to children were currently divided among three ministries without effective coordination.

Others who spoke at the programme included Julia Jesmin, joint inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments; Ratan Kumar Halder, additional director of the Department of Social Services; Sharif Jamil, coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh; and Halima Begum, programme officer at the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. — THE DAILY STAR/ANN