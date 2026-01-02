Malaysia restarts search for missing MH370 in Indian Ocean

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia has resumed the search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, more than 11 years after the Boeing 777 vanished during a scheduled flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board, according to Malaysian authorities.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport reported that the search vessel Armada 8605 has arrived at the designated search area with two autonomous underwater vehicles.

The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of aviation's greatest enduring mysteries.

Two-thirds of the passengers were Chinese, while the others included Malaysian, Indonesian, Australian, Indian, American, Dutch and French nationals.

Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has not been found to date. — VNA/VNS