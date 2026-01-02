Jakarta faces mounting traffic pressure

JAKARTA — The Indonesian capital of Jakarta is facing growing pressure on traffic management as the number of registered motor vehicles in the Greater Jakarta area surged in 2025, according to local police.

Data released by the Metro Jaya Police on December 31 showed that by the end of 2025, the total number of vehicles in Jakarta and its satellite cities of Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi reached 25.07 million, up 2.93 per cent year-on-year.

Of this figure, nearly 735,000 were newly registered vehicles, including more than 93,600 cars.

Director of Traffic of the Metro Jaya Police, Kombes Pol Komarudin, said the rapid increase has placed a heavy burden on urban infrastructure, parking capacity, and road safety.

Motorcycles remained the fastest-growing category, further exacerbating congestion across the capital and surrounding areas.

Alongside traffic growth, authorities have raised concerns over road safety, citing both high traffic density and poor compliance with traffic regulations.

To address the situation, Jakarta police have expanded the Electronic Traffic Law Enforcement (ETLE) system, which applies to all vehicles, including those belonging to government agencies, the military, and the police.

Currently, the city’s Traffic Management Centre operates with support from more than 4,400 surveillance cameras, enabling real-time monitoring and faster incident response.

Police said initial results have been positive, with congestion clearance times in major areas such as Sudirman reduced by more than one hour compared to previous levels. — VNA/VNS