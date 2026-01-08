12th National Congress of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party concludes

VIENTIANE — The 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) successfully concluded in Vientiane on Thursday.

During the three-day congress, delegates discussed and unanimously adopted a series of important documents, including the Political Report of the 11th Party Central Committee, the third Political Platform of the LPRP, the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–30, the revised Party Statutes, and the Resolution of the 12th Party Congress.

These documents are regarded as having special significance for Laos as it continues to advance the national renewal process, further consolidate the people’s democratic system, and firmly pursue the path towards socialism.

Earlier on the same day, the first plenary meeting of the 12th Party Central Committee elected key leadership positions of the Party. Thongloun Sisoulith was re-elected as General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee for the 2026–30 term.

General Vilay Lakhamfong was elected as standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, while Vanxay Phongsavanh was elected as Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, which includes six vice chairpersons.

At the plenary meeting, the 12th Party Central Committee also elected 13 members to the Politburo and elected the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee with 11 members.

Previously, the congress elected 73 official members of the 12th Party Central Committee, along with 15 alternate members, marking an important milestone in strengthening the Party’s leadership for the new term. — VNA/VNS