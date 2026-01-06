Multiple injuries reported as strong earthquakes hit western Japan

Three strong earthquakes struck the eastern Shimane Prefecture, recording maximums of 4 to upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Tuesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued.

The first tremor occurred at around 10.18am, affecting areas including Matsue and Sakaiminato, Tottori Prefecture, measuring upper 5. The earthquake had an estimated magnitude of 6.2, and the focus was at a depth of about 10 kilometres, the agency said.

The second tremor at around 10.28am registered lower 5 in Yasugi, Shimane Prefecture, while the third one at around 10.37am measured 4 in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture.

Among other areas hit by the earthquakes are the towns of Hino and Kofu in Tottori Prefecture where a tremor registering upper 5 was observed. Yonago also was struck by a tremor measuring lower 5. Hiezu, Nanbu and Hoki in Tottori Prefecture and Unnan in Shimane Prefecture also were hit by lower-5 intensity shaking.

In Yurihama, Tottori Prefecture, a tremor measuring 4 was observed.

The agency called on the public to be alert for earthquakes with a maximum seismic intensity of around upper 5 for about a week in areas hit by strong tremors.

In Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, which was struck by a tremor measuring 4, a woman in her 90s sustained a minor injury to her leg and hip when she fell over at her home.

A supermarket staff woman in her 20s suffered burns on both legs when oil splashed while she was cooking at the supermarket.

According to the Matsue municipal fire department, one woman in her 90s, another in her 80s and a man in his 40s had been sent to the hospital as of 1.30pm Tuesday after falls due to the earthquake. — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN