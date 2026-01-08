Philippines pledges to promote regional peace, prosperity during ASEAN Chairmanship

HÀ NỘI — As ASEAN Chair, the Philippines is committed to pursue peace, security, and prosperity, deepening the integration process, and promoting social inclusion, Philippine Deputy Assistant Secretary of Foreign Affairs Dominic Xavier Imperial has said.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday in Pasay city, he emphasised that the Philippines pursue a steady leadership, and principled engagement, thereby contributing to strengthening ASEAN in the coming years.

The 48th ASEAN Summit and related summits will be held in Cebu city from May 8-9 while the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits will be organised from November 10-12 at the newly-renovated Philippine International Convention Centre (PICC) in Pasay. Prior to that, Cebu will host the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM Retreat) from January 25-29 and the ASEAN Tourism Forum from January 26-30.

In addition, the Philippines will lead the commemorative activities for the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) on July 24 at the PICC.

Also at the press conference, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Mari Grace Preciosa Castelo said that the 2026 ASEAN hosting reflects Manila's commitment to multilateralism and leadership in fostering unity amid diversity. According to her, the ASEAN Chairmanship is an opportunity for the Philippines to make a positive contribution to peace, prosperity, and people's empowerment in the region.

Meanwhile, ASEAN National Organising Council (NOC) Director-General Ma. Helen De La Vega said Manila would utilise its budget responsibly while advancing the three key priorities for the region: peace and security, prosperity, and people's empowerment.

According to the NOC, the Philippines will host a total of 208 cluster meetings, or over 650 meetings this year, 104 of which are working group level while 24 are ministerial. Security will be tightened at all ASEAN meetings, especially the leaders’ summits in May and November. — VNA/VNS