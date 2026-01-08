Cambodian scholars discuss Việt Nam’s achievements, orientations under Party’s leadership

PHNOM PENH — Leading Cambodian scholars gathered at a seminar held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Phnom Penh on Thursday to discuss Việt Nam’s recent achievements and future development orientations under the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s leadership.

The event focused on major directions expected to be set at the upcoming 14th National Party Congress, and the special friendship and cooperation between the CPV and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

Opening the seminar, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ described the 14th National Party Congress as a milestone of historic significance, with decisive implications for Việt Nam’s development trajectory in the new era.

He noted that amidst rapid, complex, and unpredictable global and regional developments, Việt Nam faces intertwined opportunities and challenges, requiring strong and strategic policy decisions.

According to the ambassador, the upcoming congress is expected not only to review the past five-year term and set tasks for the next, but also to shape strategic mindset, long-term vision, and national development orientations towards the mid-21st century.

The seminar provided a platform for in-depth perspectives from reputable Cambodian research institutions.

Cambodian scholars and analysts agreed that the 14th National Congress of the CPV will play an important role in defining Việt Nam’s development path over the next five years and beyond, highlighting renewed thinking marked by innovation, groundbreaking approaches, and creativity, alongside long-term strategic goals.

They underscored the CPV’s role in Việt Nam’s national liberation, construction and defence, as well as its support for neighbouring countries, including Cambodia. They also proposed measures to further deepen bilateral cooperation and elevate Việt Nam–Cambodia relations to new heights.

Particular attention was given to Việt Nam’s post-congress economic policies and their implications for bilateral economic cooperation, with recommendations aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of joint initiatives.

Uch Leang, Chairman of the Cambodia Alumni from Vietnam Association (CAVA) and a policy analyst at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, highlighted the importance of political support in driving economic development. He expressed his confidence that under the CPV’s leadership, Việt Nam has pursued clear and effective policies enabling rapid economic growth compared to other countries in the region.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Cambodia, he expressed his optimism ahead of the 14th National Party Congress, and voiced hope that Việt Nam–Cambodia relations would continue to deepen, fostering closer cooperation in investment, trade, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts to maintain stability and security.

On the sidelines of the seminar, the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia also hosted an exhibition showcasing 20 photos about key milestones in Party-to-Party and State-to-State relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia, using VNA's archival materials. — VNA/VNS