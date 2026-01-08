Overcoming headwinds, Việt Nam lays cornerstone for breakthrough into new era: PM

In 2025, and since the start of the current term, one of the most prominent highlights of the leadership, direction and governance by the Government and the Prime Minister, as well as by authorities, sectors and localities at all levels, has been the strong focus on closely monitoring developments, staying grounded in reality and adopting proactive, timely, flexible and effective policy responses.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính reviewed socio-economic achievements of 2025 and the 2021–2025 term while outlining major orientations and tasks for 2026 during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the New Year 2026, the first year implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

Over the past five years and in 2025, both domestic and international situations have presented unprecedented difficulties and challenges. However, under the resolute leadership and direction of the Government and the Prime Minister, Việt Nam has overcome headwinds to achieve many important socio-economic accomplishments and strengthen the country's capacity and stature. Could you share some of the outstanding achievements?

Since the start of the term, the global situation has evolved rapidly, complexly and unpredictably, with many new, unprecedented issues beyond forecasts, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic and its prolonged and severe consequences, strategic competition among major powers, conflicts and political instability in many regions, non-traditional security challenges, natural disasters and increasingly severe impacts of climate change. Growth has tended to slow, inflation has remained high and public debt in most countries has exceeded safety thresholds. Domestically, the country has faced a double impact from negative external factors while also needing to address long-standing internal shortcomings and constraints. Overall, difficulties and challenges have outweighed opportunities and favourable conditions.

In that context, under the Party’s leadership, the Government and Prime Minister have focused on leadership, direction and governance with the motto of being proactive, flexible, creative, resolute and effective and the spirit of only discussing action, not retreat, creating status-changing institutional, mechanism and policy breakthroughs. The country rapidly adapted to and overcame the consequences of COVID-19, beginning late but finishing first to become one of the five countries with the highest vaccine coverage rates in the world and a mortality rate of 0.37 per cent of total infections, far lower than the global average of 1 per cent. This provided a foundation for the early transition from zero COVID to safe and flexible adaptation and for building a programme for socio-economic recovery and development. Institutional improvement was accelerated, with a focus on removing obstacles to production and business, unlocking, mobilising and effectively using all resources, and achieving development breakthroughs across sectors. Growth promotion was prioritised alongside maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and ensuring major economic balances. Attention was given to developing cultural, social and environmental areas, while national defence, security and external relations were strengthened, maintaining a peaceful, stable environment conducive to national development.

Institutional building and perfection, and the overhaul to reorganise and streamline the political system’s apparatus and implement a two-tier local administration model, formed a major highlight of governance in 2025. The Government directed the development and submission of proposals to the Politburo for the issuance of 10 breakthrough resolutions in key fields (seven already issued and three under preparation), while proposing the National Assembly issue resolutions to institutionalise these Party resolutions. The number of Government-proposed laws, ordinances and resolutions passed by the National Assembly, and decrees issued by the Government, reached a record high for any term. At the same time, focus remained on resolute and effective implementation of the restructuring and streamlining of the administrative apparatus and the deployment of the two-tier local administration system in conjunction with stronger decentralisation and delegation of authority. Administrative payrolls were reduced by 145,000 positions and recurrent expenditure cut by VNĐ39 trillion (US$1.48 billion) annually. To date, the two-tier local administration system has operated in an orderly manner, shifting from administrative management to a people-centred, development-facilitating approach. Administrative procedures and business conditions have been reviewed and significantly reduced to create the best possible conditions for people and enterprises.

Despite severe difficulties, thanks to the efforts of the entire political system, the people and the business community under the Party’s leadership, the country’s socio-economic situation has continued to improve, with performance improving month on month, year on year, and also over the previous term in most areas. All 15 main targets for 2025 were met and exceeded, contributing to the successful implementation of the objectives, tasks and measures of the 2021–2025 term. Notable results include GDP growth of 8.02 per cent in 2025, among the highest regionally and globally, especially with macroeconomic stability maintained, inflation controlled at 3.31 per cent and major economic balances ensured. The state budget deficit, public debt, government debt and national foreign debt all remained well below statutory limits. State budget revenue reached a record VNĐ2.65 quadrillion by December 31, 2025 – 34.7 per cent above the target and about 30 per cent higher year on year.

Total FDI attracted in 2025 reached $38.4 billion, with disbursed capital of $27.62 billion – the highest since Việt Nam began attracting FDI, bringing the total FDI attracted during the entire term to over $184 billion, placing Việt Nam among the world’s top 15 developing economies for FDI attraction. International trade reached a record of over $930 billion in 2025 (with agricultural exports exceeding $70 billion for the first time), ranking Việt Nam among the world’s top 15 trading nations. GDP exceeded $514 billion, while per capita GDP surpassed $5,000, more than 1.4 times that of 2020, placing Việt Nam in the upper-middle-income group.

In 2025, 297,500 enterprises were newly established or resumed operations, 1.3 times the number exiting the market. Nationwide, over one million enterprises are now operating, more than 20 per cent higher than in 2020, affirming the private sector as the most important driving force of the national economy, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 68. Although Việt Nam remains a developing country with an economy undergoing transition with high openness and modest scale, these achievements demonstrate its strong resilience to external shocks.

Alongside growth rate, growth quality has increasingly improved, with total factor productivity contributing around 47 per cent to economic growth, exceeding the 45 per cent target; Việt Nam ranked 44th out of 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2025. The economic structure continued shifting towards industrialisation and modernisation, with the combined share of industry, construction and services rising from 78.6 per cent in 2020 to 80.4 per cent in 2025, while agriculture declined from 12.7 per cent to 11.6 per cent. Long-standing weak and stalled projects were resolutely addressed, helping prevent wastefulness, unlock resources and promote growth.

Strategic infrastructure development achieved breakthrough progress, with numerous large-scale, modern and well-connected transport, energy, logistics, service, healthcare, education, digital and urban infrastructure projects with high spillover effects completed or underway, creating new development space, enhancing land value, improving competitiveness, strengthening investment attraction and laying a firm foundation for Việt Nam to become a regional and global connectivity hub. During the 2021–25 term, total public investment reached approximately VNĐ3.4 quadrillion, nearly 55 per cent higher than the previous term, with more focused and less fragmented allocation. The total number of projects funded by the central budget decreased from about 11,000 to around 4,600 projects, a reduction of nearly 60 per cent.

By the end of 2025, about 3,345km of expressways (3,803km including access roads and interchanges, exceeding the target by 803km) and over 1,711km of coastal roads had been completed, surpassing the targets set by the 13th National Party Congress. Notably, in 2025, three nationwide waves of ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies were held for 564 important infrastructure projects with total investment exceeding VNĐ5.14 quadrillion, nearly 75 per cent of which came from the private sector, highlighting the effective mobilisation of social resources for development investment.

Science, technology, innovation and digital transformation were vigorously promoted with initial significant results. Implementing the Politburo’s Resolution 57, within one year the Government submitted to the National Assembly 10 draft laws directly regulating science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, and issued 19 decrees guiding law enforcement. Việt Nam advanced to second place in ASEAN for AI investment, sixth out of 40 countries in the AI Index, and 44th out of 139 in the Global Innovation Index. The three pillars of Digital government – Digital society – Digital citizens took shape clearly on a modern digital infrastructure foundation. 5G coverage exceeded 90 per cent of the population, the National Data Centre became operational, and Việt Nam joined the world’s first five countries to fully master a 5G ecosystem. A strategic milestone was also marked by the launch of a 3,900 km international terrestrial fibre-optic cable route through five ASEAN countries, led by Việt Nam, reducing dependence on submarine cables and enhancing national data security.

Cultural and social areas received due attention, social security was ensured, and people’s living standards improved. From 2021 to 2025, over VNĐ1.1 quadrillion, or around 17 per cent of total state budget expenditure, was spent on social security. Average monthly income rose from VNĐ5.5 million in 2020 to VNĐ8.4 million in 2025. The multidimensional poverty rate fell from 4.4 per cent in 2021 to 1.3 per cent in 2025. The goal of eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses was largely completed around five years and four months ahead of schedule, with over 334,000 houses built or repaired. In 2025 alone, more than 102,600 social housing units were completed, equivalent to 102 per cent of the annual plan; the National Housing Fund was established. Nearly VNĐ8.8 trillion from the central budget's contingency fund and over 42,100 tonnes of rice were allocated to support disaster-hit localities. One hundred inter-level primary and junior secondary schools were simultaneously built in border communes and will be completed before the 2026–27 school year. According to the United Nations, Việt Nam ranked 46th in the 2025 World Happiness Report, up 37 places from 2020.

Defence and security capacity was strengthened and reinforced, with the largest-ever allocation of resources; political stability and social order and safety were ensured. Crimes fell by 24.23 per cent year on year. Foreign affairs and international integration remained a bright spot, with Việt Nam upgrading relations with 17 countries, bringing the total number of partners with comprehensive or higher-level partnerships to 42, including comprehensive strategic partnerships with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council, further enhancing Việt Nam’s international standing.

In 2025, the Government continued to strongly reform its leadership and governance towards greater substance, effectiveness and closeness to the people, aiming to build a development-enabling, action-oriented and people-centred Government. Could you share your aspirations in this regard?

In fulfilling its tasks and exercising its power in accordance with the Constitution, laws and working regulations, upholding the motto of discipline and responsibility; proactive and timely action; streamlining and efficiency; acceleration and breakthroughs, the Government, Prime Minister and each Government member have maximised the spirit of proactiveness, creativity, thoroughness and decisiveness in leadership, guidance and governance in all fields; brought into play collective wisdom alongside individual accountability; and acted under the principle that when the Party leads, the Government shows consensus, the National Assembly advocates, the people support, the nation expects and international friends assist, then we only move forward, not retreat.

With the mindset of long-term vision, broad perspective, deep thinking and bold action, priority to timing, intellect and timely decisiveness and tireless effort without regard for day or night or holidays, the Government and its members have made every effort to reform thinking, working methods and implementation approaches; stayed proactive, flexible and creative; and taken appropriate measures and solutions to promptly handle important and unexpected issues, along with major and urgent tasks, with the motto once we start, we reach our goal; once we discuss, we reach an agreement; once we decide, we act; once we act, we must achieve results that can be measured and quantified.

In 2025 and since the beginning of the current term, one of the most prominent bright spots in the leadership, direction and governance by the Government and the Prime Minister, as well as authorities, sectors and localities at all levels, has been the strong focus on closely grasping situation developments, staying grounded in reality and adopting proactive, timely, flexible and effective policy responses. The Government and the Prime Minister have regularly and flexibly organised working sessions, discussions and dialogues in both in-person and online formats to devise appropriate, prompt and effective solutions. Government leaders have made 239 working trips to localities, directly visiting grassroots areas, construction sites and projects to inspect, urge progress and resolve difficulties and bottlenecks on the spot, in line with the principle that where the people are in need or face hardship, the Government must be present, particularly evident during times of hardship caused by natural disasters and floods, including in 26 northern provinces in 2024 and in several south-central provinces in October–November 2025.

It can be affirmed that the Government for the 2021–25 term has carried forward and further brought into play the 80-year tradition of previous terms, making relentless efforts, acting resolutely and practically, continuously reforming and improving the quality of governance, with the spirit of serving the Fatherland and the People, as Party General Secretary Tô Lâm assessed at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Government: steadfastness – discipline – solidarity – integrity – action – creativity – effectiveness – for the people.

The goal of achieving double-digit growth and steering the country towards fast and sustainable development has been clearly articulated in the Resolution of the first Government Party Congress, as well as in draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress. To successfully realise these strategic objectives and orientations, what groups of key tasks and solutions will the Government focus on?

The year 2026 is the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the first year of implementing the 2026–2030 five-year plan, moving towards the successful realisation of the two centenary strategic goals and firmly advancing the country into a new era of prosperous and powerful development with civilisation and happiness.

To achieve the target of double-digit growth and secure fast and sustainable development in line with the resolutions of the Party and the National Assembly, the Government and the Prime Minister will focus on directing all-level authorities, sectors and localities to thoroughly grasp and resolutely, synchronously and effectively carry out the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress across all fields. Decisive, concerted and effective measures will be taken to promote growth in tandem with maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation and guaranteeing major economic balances while properly implementing tasks in cultural, social, environmental, defence, security and foreign affairs domains. Key tasks and solutions include:

First, stepping up institutional and legal perfection to ensure transparency, coherence and fairness, with a focus on investment and business regulations to unleash productive forces, mobilise all resources and create new growth drivers, turning institutions from a bottleneck of bottlenecks into a national competitive advantage. Efficiency of different types of markets will be enhanced while administrative procedure reform and the business environment will be further improved.

Second, continuing to complete the organisational apparatus, enhancing the quality and efficiency of the two-tier local administration model in parallel with stronger decentralisation, delegation of authority, resource allocation and enforcement capacity improvement at lower levels, especially upholding the spirit of localities decide, localities act, localities take responsibility.

Third, growth promotion will continue to be prioritised and, at the same time, macroeconomic stability will be firmly maintained, inflation kept under control and major balances safeguarded. Fiscal policy will be reasonably expanded in a focused and targeted manner while being closely and flexibly coordinated with monetary policy, which will remain proactive, flexible, timely and effective, alongside other macro policies. Traditional growth drivers will be fostered and renewed and new growth engines developed. The domestic market will be strengthened, domestic consumption stimulated and export markets diversified.

Fourth, establishing a new growth model, restructuring the economy and accelerating industrialisation and modernisation, with science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as the primary drivers. A programme will be devised to develop foundational industries, spearhead industries and emerging industries. Bottlenecks in long-delayed projects will be thoroughly resolved. The effectiveness of the International Financial Centre and free trade zones in selected localities will be enhanced.

Fifth, ensuring progress on strategic and key infrastructure projects, concentrating resources on breakthrough socio-economic development tasks and projects. In particular, priorities include the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway, completion of surveys and designs for railways connecting with China, the North–South high-speed railway, energy infrastructure to meet economic growth demand and ensure energy security, and nuclear energy development. Investment will also be focused on key national cultural, sports, education and healthcare facilities of regional and international standing.

Sixth, developing high-quality human resources in line with international standards, particularly in spearhead science and technology sectors as well as priority and emerging fields, focusing on 11 groups of strategic technologies. Clear improvements will be made in education and training quality at all levels.

Seventh, promoting comprehensive and balanced development in cultural and social fields, improving people’s living standards and ensuring social security. The national target programmes on education, health care, culture and poverty reduction will be effectively implemented. Cultural and entertainment industries will be developed strongly while healthcare service quality will be boosted, workforce restructuring accelerated and labour productivity increased.

Eighth, enhancing the management and efficient use of resources for socio-economic development, proactively responding to climate change and natural disasters and addressing traffic congestion and water and air pollution, especially in major cities.

Ninth, strengthening national defence and security, maintaining social order and safety and creating a peaceful and stable environment for national development. Foreign affairs and international integration will be promoted in a comprehensive and effective manner, with economic diplomacy – of which technology diplomacy is a focus – bolstered.

Tenth, strengthening information and communications work, especially policy communications, promoting positive values to counter negative ones, inspiring motivation and mobilising the strength of the great national solidarity bloc to successfully achieve socio-economic development goals.

On the occasion of the new year 2026, do you have any message to share with the people, comrades and soldiers nationwide?

The important and comprehensive achievements of 2025 and the entire 2021–25 term came as the result of the Party’s clear-sighted leadership, the determined engagement of the entire political system, the great efforts by the people nationwide and the business community, the support from the international community and in particular the proactive, flexible, resolute, timely and effective administration of the Government, the Prime Minister, sectors and localities.

On this occasion, on behalf of the Government, I sincerely express my gratitude and hope to continue receiving the special attention and close leadership of the Party Central Committee, especially the Politburo and the Secretariat, headed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm; the companionship and active engagement of the National Assembly, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and other bodies in the political system; the trust, support and enthusiastic participation of compatriots, soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese; the assistance of international friends; and above all the all-out effort, resolute action and high sense of responsibility of ministries, sectors and localities.

Entering 2026 and a new development phase of the nation, with strong will, confidence and aspiration to reach new heights, the Government and each of its members will continue to lead by example, devote all their capacity, intellect and responsibility to fulfil the assigned duties, joining the entire country in confidently advancing into a new era of prosperity, strength, civilisation and happiness and steadfastly moving forward on the path to socialism.