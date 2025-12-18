Bắc Ninh rolls out new public office culture regulation to improve civil service

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province is rolling out a new public office culture regulation to support administrative reforms and build a disciplined, responsible, dedicated and professional civil service.

As per the decision signed by Vice Chairman of Bắc Ninh People’s Committee Mai Sơn, this regulation applies to state administrative agencies, public service units and officials, civil servants and public employees across the province.

Its implementation principles ensure compliance with the law and alignment with administrative reform, public administration modernisation, national cultural values and local socio-economic conditions, while meeting the requirements of international integration and the development of a modern, professional civil service.

Officials, civil servants and public employees are required to strictly observe public service ethics, regularly cultivate and improve their moral qualities and professional competence, and build the image of officials embodying the quality of self-autonomy, self-confidence, self-reliance, self-resilience and pride of their homeland.

During official duties, they must be dedicated, exemplary and responsible; strictly observe working hours; avoid perfunctory performance and shirking responsibility; and renew their mindset and working style towards being logical, effective, grassroots-oriented, people-centred, respectful of the people, and protective of the lawful rights and interests of citizens.

Officials at the management level are required to be fair and objective, with the courage to think, act and take responsibility for the common good.

The regulation also states that in official communications, public employees must conduct themselves in a proper, respectful manner, showing respect for superiors, maintaining solidarity with colleagues, serving the people attentively, and refraining from arrogance, bureaucracy, adulation or abuse of position for personal gain.

When performing public duties, they must maintain appropriate and courteous attitudes, listen attentively, provide clear explanations and offer thorough guidance to build trust and satisfaction among citizens and businesses.

They are also required to follow official dress codes and wear name badges during working hours.

Public agencies and units are required to display the national emblem, national flag and agency nameplates in accordance with regulations, and to post internal rules and office layout diagrams in visible locations, ensuring a logical, orderly arrangement that facilitates citizens’ access. Offices must display clear nameplates and job titles and be arranged neatly, tidily and appropriately, reflecting professionalism and modernity.

The provincial culture, sports and tourism department is tasked with advising on including compliance with this regulation as a criterion for local emulation programmes, and to inform the public on this matter. — VNS