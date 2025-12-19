DOJI Group breaks ground on project featuring 75-storey tower

The centrepiece of the project is a 75-storey tower, envisioned to become a new architectural landmark of Hải Phòng City and the northern region of Việt Nam.

The ground-breaking ceremony holds special significance, as Dragon 75 Complex has been selected as one of 234 national key projects and works eligible for commencement, inauguration, or technical opening in celebration of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Notably, Dragon 75 Complex is among the very few commercial and service real estate projects included in this list, underscoring the project’s scale, stature and level of investment.

Located at the heart of the North Cấm River New Urban Area, widely regarded as the “new heart” of Hải Phòng, Dragon 75 Complex spans nearly two hectares, with a total investment of over VND 7.5 trillion. This represents the largest investment among the 13 key projects launched by Hải Phòng City during this period.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hải Phòng City's leaders highly praised DOJI Group’s contributions to the city, not only in real estate development but also across community and social welfare initiatives. They also expressed strong confidence in, and high expectations for, the Dragon 75 Complex project.

Dragon 75 Complex is conceived as an iconic architectural ensemble, comprising the 75-storey mixed-use tower Dragon Jade 75 and the 41-storey luxury residential tower Dragon Amber Residence. The focal point of the entire development is Dragon Jade 75, rising to a height of 388 metres. Upon ground-breaking, Dragon Jade 75 is set to claim the title of the tallest building in Northern Việt Nam and become one of the tallest towers nationwide.

Beyond its remarkable height, Dragon 75 Complex also stands out for its distinctive architecture. Designed by architect Massimo Mercurio, ranked among the world’s top 31 architects by DAC, the project draws inspiration from the dragon, a sacred symbol in East Asian culture. This inspiration is translated into a modern, magnificent and highly symbolic architectural language.

“DOJI Group is dedicated to creating for Hải Phòng not merely a large-scale project, but a new architectural symbol with a distinctive identity,” a DOJI Group representative said at the event.

“We believe that once completed, Dragon 75 Complex will become a new growth engine – a powerful catalyst for socio-economic development, contributing to elevating Hải Phòng’s position in its next phase of growth.”

Envisioned as a modern, multifunctional complex, Dragon 75 Complex offers an integrated ‘all-in-one’ amenities system, including a five-star hotel, luxury residences, branded residences, a shopping mall, fine-dining restaurants, Grade A office space, and a range of standout facilities such as a sky pool, sky garden, sky disco, observation deck and, notably, a helipad.

The project is expected to set a new benchmark for living, working and leisure in the very heart of Hải Phòng, contributing to the city’s ambition to become a new growth pole of the Northern Coastal Region, on a par with other leading regional cities.

Rather than pursuing mass-market real estate development, DOJI Group has established a distinct niche: Jewel Realty - artisanal real estate inspired by the craftsmanship of fine jewellery - where quality is the core value, differentiation is the competitive edge, and sustainability is the foundation for long-term development. This approach demands creative vision, a synchronised ecosystem, long-term investment and strong financial capacity.

The emergence of Dragon 75 Complex continues to exemplify the philosophies and distinctive values that DOJI Group consistently pursues. At the same time, it marks an important milestone, ushering in a new phase of development for Hải Phòng City.-VNS