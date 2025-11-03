DOJI partners with Sunset Hospitality to bring global culinary excellence to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The two groups officially signed a memorandum of understanding and management agreement in Hà Nội this week, setting the stage for the introduction of internationally recognised dining experiences to the Vietnamese market.

The agreement brings together two prominent names in their respective fields. DOJI Group, one of Việt Nam’s top five largest private enterprises, has built a reputation over more than three decades as a market leader in gold, silver, and gemstones. In recent years, it has expanded into high-end real estate and hospitality through its DOJILAND and Diamond Crown brands.

Meanwhile, Sunset Hospitality Group, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dubai, operates 94 venues across 26 countries, with a portfolio that includes hotels, restaurants, beach clubs, and lifestyle destinations. The company is known for its contemporary approach to dining and entertainment, with a strong focus on experience-driven hospitality.

Under the partnership, SHG will manage premium dining venues within DOJI’s hospitality portfolio, starting with two flagship restaurants at the Sofitel Diamond Crown Hải Phòng Hotel, their first locations in Việt Nam.

Hanu will offer contemporary Korean fine dining built around the concept “Meat Me at the Grill”. Guests will experience authentic tableside grilling over traditional charcoal braziers, with premium cuts including Korea’s Hoengseong Hanwoo and Japan’s famed Kobe beef.

Attiko, a 600-square-metre rooftop lounge, will feature refined Pan-Asian cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and sweeping views of Hải Phòng’s skyline.

The two new venues are expected to elevate the city’s position as an emerging destination for international gastronomy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Trần Trọng Hùng, Deputy General Director of DOJI Gold & Gems Group, said the collaboration marks a significant step in the group’s hospitality expansion.

“This partnership with Sunset Hospitality Group is a strategic move in DOJI’s journey to develop world-class hospitality and fine dining experiences in Việt Nam,” he said. “We believe that combining SHG’s global expertise with our local insight will help raise service standards and contribute to the growth of Việt Nam’s tourism and hospitality industries.”

Antonio Gonzalez, Chairman and Group CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group, expressed confidence in the potential of the Vietnamese market.

“We are honoured to work alongside DOJI Group, one of Việt Nam’s most respected private enterprises,” he said. “Việt Nam offers remarkable opportunities for luxury hospitality and gastronomy. Together, we aim to bring unique, world-class dining concepts that will place Việt Nam firmly on the global culinary map.”

Industry observers say the partnership reflects Việt Nam’s growing appeal to international investors in the luxury hospitality space. It also underscores the country’s ambition to align more closely with global standards of service, design, and culinary excellence.

The collaboration between DOJI Gold & Gems Group and Sunset Hospitality Group is expected to strengthen Việt Nam’s position as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic destinations for high-end tourism and lifestyle experiences. —VNS