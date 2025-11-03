Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

VN-Index likely to retest 1,620 points this week: experts

November 03, 2025 - 05:34
The market will likely continue to experience volatility this week, with immediate support levels around 1,600-1,620 points and resistance near 1,650-1,660 points. 
Investors observe stock movements at a securities firm trading office in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The domestic stock market experienced a bumpy trading week, as both the VN-Index and liquidity saw notable declines last week, reflecting a prevailing cautious sentiment among investors. Analysts predict that the index is likely to retest the support level at 1,620 points.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index closed the week at 1,639.65 points, down 2.6 per cent from the previous week. 

Liquidity also dropped significantly, with total market trading value reaching nearly VNĐ137.6 trillion (US$5.2 billion), a decrease of 26.76 per cent compared to the previous week.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the trend mirrored that of HoSE, with the HNX-Index finishing the week at 265.85 points, down 0.54 per cent from the previous week. Its liquidity fell to VNĐ10.2 trillion, a drop of 34.8 per cent. 

Foreign trading activity showed a mixed picture. While FPT Corporation's major technology stock FPT continued to attract strong buying interest, financial sector stocks, including banks and securities, faced significant selling pressure from foreign investors. 

During the week, foreign investors net sold a total of over 172 million shares, with a total net selling value of nearly VNĐ3.1 trillion. FPT saw the highest foreign net buying volume, with nearly 19.3 million shares purchased, amounting to VNĐ1.350 trillion.

Market experts suggest that the outflow of foreign capital is primarily driven by psychological factors, but the potential for a return remains high, given the overall positive outlook for the market. 

While market fluctuations are inevitable, the focus should remain on its long-term prospects.

Asean Securities predicts that the market will continue to experience volatility this week, with immediate support levels around 1,600-1,620 points and resistance near 1,650-1,660 points. 

Short-term investors holding stocks may maintain their current positions with fundamentally sound representatives trending upwards, the securities firm added. 

Meanwhile, those with significant cash holdings might consider gradually entering positions during corrections in stocks that benefit from macroeconomic easing policies or have short-term support narratives, such as IPO waves or emerging sectors like AI and cryptocurrency.

For long-term buy-and-hold investors, increasing exposure should only occur during deeper market pullbacks, prioritising top-performing stocks with a solid growth outlook for 2025-2026.

Phu Hung Securities maintains a neutral stance, indicating that the 1,620-point level offers market support. 

The current trend shows funds shifting from high-value core stocks to undervalued sectors with more attractive discounts. The index has cooled off to the lower support range of 1,620-1,690 points. 

Low liquidity suggests that selling pressure is not overly negative, allowing potential buying-the-dip opportunities at this level. However, if the 1,600-point threshold is breached, the index may drop further to the 1,540-1,550 point range.

Mid-cap stocks are showing improved liquidity, presenting some trading opportunities even as the market remains sideways. 

Investors should pay attention to stocks with reported earnings growth and signals of exiting the correction phase as potential entry points. Buying should be considered with a moderate allocation to mitigate risks if the VN-Index shows signs of breaking below the 1,600-point mark. Key sectors to watch include exports, retail and utilities.

Meanwhile, Vietcap Securities has a negative outlook, stating that the VN-Index is heading toward the 1,620-point level.

The firm anticipates potential buying activity at lower prices in the banking, retail and materials sectors, which may help the index maintain its range between 1,620 and 1,700 points in the near term. — BIZHUB/VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Draft Law on E-commerce approved

The draft law consists of 7 chapters and 55 articles, defining the rights and responsibilities of entities such as e-merchants; online business individuals; e-commerce platforms; logistics, payment, advertising services providers; and foreign organisations and enterprises with cross-border activities in Việt Nam.
Economy

Real estate overhaul can cool off prices

Over the past three decades, Việt Nam has witnessed one of the strongest real estate price increases in Southeast Asia. Việt Nam News talks with experts about the underlying causes and possible responses to cool down the overheated market.
Economy

Affordable housing needs careful design

Across the country, overall housing supply has been rising, but the share of affordable homes remains critically low. Experts are urging goverment regulations to control real estate prices to be carefully designed to ensure feasibility and avoid further market distortions.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom