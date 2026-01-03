US delays tariff increases on finished wood products until 2027

HÀ NỘI — The US has postponed a planned tariff increase on certain finished wood products in a move that is not linked to its reciprocal tariff regime, Việt Nam's Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Specifically, the tariff increases on finished wood products, including upholstered chairs, kitchen cabinets and bathroom cabinets, will be delayed by one year, from January 1, 2026 to January 1, 2027, under the US President Donald Trump’s decision on adjusting import tariffs on wood products under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

A proclamation issued in September 2025 had imposed tariffs of 10 per cent on raw timber and 25 per cent on deeply processed wood products, with planned increases to 30 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, from the beginning of this year.

With the current tariff levels remaining in place for another year, the US said that the delay aimed to allow more room for ongoing trade negotiations, to support economic security and supply chain stability. Future tariff adjustments will depend on the outcome of the negotiations, signaling that tariffs will continue to be used as a strategic tool rather than a pure protectionist measure.

The ministry’s Agency of Foreign Trade said that the move should be understood as a delay in raising tariffs, noting that wood products imported into the US still be subject to duties under Section 232.

Despite numerous difficulties, Việt Nam’s wood exports to the US remained robust last year. The tariff increase delay would be meaningful for exporters to maintain orders, stabilise prices and adjust market strategies, the agency said.

The ministry said that risks remain in the medium term as the US is expanding investigations and applying Section 232 tariffs on other imported products and may adjust tariffs in 2026 to support negotiations.

The ministry urged close watch on the US’s policy developments to timely raise measures to cope with adjustments. — VNS