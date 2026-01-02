Bank credit in HCM City projected to grow 13.5% in 2025

HCM CITY — Total outstanding loans of credit institutions in HCM City were estimated at VNĐ5.08 quadrillion (US$193.1 billion) as of December 31 this year, up 0.95 per cent from November and 13.5 per cent compared with the end of 2024, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Trần Thị Ngọc Liên, deputy director of the SBV’s Region 2 Branch, said outstanding credit in the city recorded solid growth in the first 11 months of the year, rising 12.4 per cent from the end of 2024, with increases seen across all maturities.

She noted that the city’s banking sector has ensured an adequate supply of credit to meet production and business demand as well as goods stockpiling during the peak year-end period and the Lunar New Year (Tết) 2026.

Credit to priority sectors continued to expand steadily. Loans for agricultural and rural development reached VNĐ520 trillion, export lending stood at VNĐ169 trillion, and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises totalled approximately VNĐ1.6 quadrillion. Lending to supporting industries amounted to VNĐ81 trillion, while loans to high-tech enterprises reached VNĐ5.29 trillion.

Under the VNĐ185 trillion credit package supporting enterprises in agricultural, forestry and fisheries processing and manufacturing, the city recorded disbursements of VNĐ2.32 trillion during the reporting period. Cumulative disbursement since the programme’s launch in mid-2023 reached VNĐ36.5 trillion, while outstanding loans stood at VNĐ14.27 trillion, benefiting 11,311 borrowers.

For the social housing and worker housing lending programme under Government Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP, the city approved 16 projects, three of which have received disbursements. Total disbursement reached VNĐ293.8 billion out of an approved credit limit of VNĐ870 billion, with outstanding loans of VNĐ267.1 billion. In addition, two individual borrowers received VNĐ1.5 billion in loans.

Outstanding loans under the city’s market stabilisation programme totalled VNĐ6.4 trillion, including short-term loans of VNĐ6.39 trillion and medium- and long-term loans of VNĐ10 billion, provided to 33 companies.

In 2025, 18 banks registered to participate in the bank–business connectivity programme with a total registered credit package of VNĐ517.1 trillion, the largest to date. Overall, the programme disbursed VNĐ881.3 trillion to 223,253 customers, up 27.4 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, total deposits mobilised by credit institutions in HCM City were estimated at VNĐ5.2 quadrillion ($197.7 billion) as of December 31, 2025, up 1 per cent from November and nearly 12 per cent year-on-year, providing a solid basis for credit supply during the year-end period and Tết 2026. — VNS