E-commerce platform operators must submit 2025 activity reports by January 15

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a notice requesting merchants, organisations, and individuals operating e-commerce websites or applications to carry out the reporting regime on e-commerce activities for last year.

The purpose is to support statistical compilation and assessment of the current status and effectiveness of the sector’s development during the year.

This requirement is implemented in accordance with Decree No. 52/2013/NĐ-CP dated May 16, 2013 of the Government on e-commerce, and Decree No. 85/2021/NĐ-CP dated September 25, 2021, which amends and supplements a number of provisions of Decree No. 52/2013/NĐ-CP.

According to the guidance, entities subject to reporting must submit their reports online via the system at baocao.online.gov.vn and complete and send them by January 15.

The iDEA emphasised that failure to comply with the reporting requirements would be reviewed and subject to handling measures in accordance with the law.

The notice is issued so that relevant parties can proactively comply, ensure fulfillment of reporting obligations, and effectively coordinate with management authorities in the statistical compilation and supervision of the e-commerce market. — VNS