Science, technology positioned as key growth driver for HCM City

HCM CITY — Science and technology have been identified as a decisive driver of urban economic growth, as highlighted at a conference reviewing the outcomes of the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum held in HCM City.

The conference on December 31 was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, leaders of central ministries and agencies, current and former city leaders, representatives of departments and sectors, along with international experts, organisations and members of the business community.

Presenting the summary report, Lê Trường Duy, director of the city Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), said the 2025 forum was held successfully, attracting more than 1,800 delegates and nearly 100 international delegations.

The event brought together 12 leaders from central ministries, representatives from 10 global C4IR centres, and over 75 science and technology institutions worldwide.

A major highlight of the forum was the clear identification of science and technology as a key driver of urban economic growth.

According to assessments shared at the forum, science- and technology-based economic sectors contributed around VNĐ1.4 quadrillion (approximately US$57 billion) to the country’s gross domestic product in 2025, highlighting significant potential for a growth model driven by innovation and technological advancement.

Through a series of in-depth thematic discussions, the forum generated a few practical proposals aimed at strengthening public–private partnership mechanisms and mobilising resources for industrial transformation.

Experts emphasised the need to improve policy frameworks that encourage innovation, technology adoption and enterprise participation in emerging industries.

International organisations and experts also urged the city to proactively anticipate and embrace new technology waves that are fundamentally reshaping production methods, governance models and economic organisation.

Maximising the role of the global C4IR network and partnerships with leading science and technology centres was seen as a critical foundation for enhancing the city’s capacity to absorb advanced technologies and integrate more deeply into global value chains.

Cross-border cooperation expands

Another notable outcome of the forum was the announcement of 16 memoranda of understanding signed between domestic and international partners across key sectors, including finance, fintech, blockchain, digital financial infrastructure, digital transformation, technology investment, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, seaports and low-altitude technologies.

Cooperation agreements between HCMC C4IR and major international partners are expected to contribute to the formation of an expanding cross-border innovation network, creating a solid foundation for the city to promote innovation, strengthen enterprise capacity and enhance the overall competitiveness of its economy.

Within the framework of the forum, 21 bilateral and multilateral meetings were held between Government and city leaders and international organisations such as the World Economic Forum, International Monetary Fund, Asian Development Bank, UNESCO and UNDP, as well as major global corporations.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in science and technology, developing digital urban governance capacity, building an international financial centre, piloting policies for green and digital economies, and developing a high-quality workforce to support the city’s long-term development goals. — VNS