Hà Nội to host sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting in January

HÀ NỘI — The sixth ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN) is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội from January 12-16, 2026, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Speaking at the ministry's press briefing on December 31, Lê Thị Việt Lam, deputy director of the Department of International Cooperation, said ADGMIN is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s highest-level cooperation mechanism in the digital sector.

Held annually on a rotating basis among ASEAN member states, the meeting plays a key role in shaping strategic orientations, formulating policies and promoting digital cooperation within ASEAN, while strengthening collaboration with partners and international organisations amid rapid digital and digital-economy transformation globally.

As an ASEAN member, Việt Nam will host the meeting in 2026, reaffirming its proactive, active and responsible role in regional digital cooperation, the official said.

The event is expected to attract around 300 domestic and international delegates, including leaders of the Vietnamese Government, ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials in charge of digital affairs from ASEAN’s eleven member states, the ASEAN Secretary-General and representatives of the ASEAN Secretariat.

Leaders of digital authorities from ASEAN dialogue partners such as China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Russia and the US are also expected to attend, along with senior representatives from international and regional organisations, including the United Nations, the European Union and the International Telecommunication Union.

The sixth ADGMIN will be held under the theme “ASEAN Adaptive: From Infrastructure Connectivity to Intelligent Connectivity”, reflecting the bloc’s digital cooperation orientation in a new development phase, moving beyond expanding connectivity infrastructure towards leveraging data, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and smart systems.

At the meeting, ministers will discuss the transition from traditional connectivity models to intelligent connectivity, with a focus on data, AI, innovation, digital governance, digital workforce development and ASEAN’s sustainable socio-economic development goals.

From January 12–14, meetings of ASEAN digital senior officials, sessions with dialogue partners, thematic discussions and side events will take place. The official opening ceremony, ASEAN Digital Ministers Meeting, ASEAN–dialogue partner ministerial meetings, and a formal reception combined with the presentation of the 2026 ASEAN Digital Awards will be held on January 15. Ministerial meetings with partners and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council will continue on January 16, alongside the announcement of the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2026-2030.

According to Lam, the meeting will feature several highlights. It will mark the first time Timor-Leste participates as a full ASEAN member. The ministerial dialogue is expected to include a UN Deputy Secretary-General in charge of digital and emerging technologies, offering a global perspective on digital technology, AI and digital governance trends.

The finals and awards ceremony of the ASEAN Digital Awards, an annual initiative honouring outstanding digital solutions and initiatives, will be held in Hà Nội. The launch of the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2026–2030 will set key orientations for regional digital development in the coming period. In addition, a digital technology showcase will be organised, featuring products and applications that reflect emerging digital trends across the region. — VNS