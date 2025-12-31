Market closes 2025 on a strong note

HÀ NỘI — The domestic stock market closed out 2025 with a strong performance, reflected in a significant rise in the VN-Index.

In the final trading session of the year, the VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) rose by 17.59 points, or 1 per cent, to close at 1,784.49 points.

This represents an impressive gain of 517.71 points, or 40.8 per cent, compared to the end of 2024, when the index stood at 1,266.78 points.

The increase is particularly notable, nearly quadrupling the growth seen in 2024 and marking a remarkable year for the stock market.

During the year, the VN-Index crossed the 1,800-point mark, establishing a new historical high.

However, market breadth in the final session was negative, with 185 stocks declining against 134 rising. Liquidity on the southern bourse rose from the previous trade to over VNĐ22.3 trillion (US$850 million).

The VN30-Index maintained its bullish trend, gaining 20.93 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 2,030.63 points. In the VN30 basket, 14 stocks rose, 15 fell and one ended flat.

Conversely, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) finished the year lower, dropping 1.73 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 248.77 points.

Despite this decline on the last day, the HNX-Index recorded an annual increase of 21.34 points, rising nearly 9.4 per cent for the year.

The year-end rally was largely driven by large-cap stocks, particularly those in the blue-chip group.

Vin stocks were the biggest contributors. Vingroup (VIC) surged 4 per cent, adding more than 10.8 points to the VN-Index, while Vinhomes (VHM) rose 5.5 per cent, contributing a further 5.7 points.

Together, these two stocks accounted for over 16 points of the VN-Index’s gain, outweighing the underperformance of other shares.

HDBank (HDB) and Duc Giang Chemicals (DGC) also boosted the market, with HDB climbing 6.3 per cent and DGC rising 5.1 per cent, generating local excitement among the VN30 group.

Mid-cap stocks, particularly in real estate and securities, were the hardest hit, with investors who bought during peak months facing losses of 20-30 per cent and no immediate recovery in sight.

Real estate stocks fell, with Phat Dat Real Estate Development (PDR) down 3.1 per cent, Dat Xanh Group (DXG) down 2.3 per cent, Novaland (NVL) down 4 per cent and GEO Group (CEO) down 3.4 per cent.

The securities sector also struggled, as SSI Securities (SSI) fell 1.1 per cent, VIX Securities (VIX) dropped 1.7 per cent and VNDirect Securities (VND) declined 1.3 per cent.

Several companies within the FLC Group ecosystem officially delisted during the session, including FLC shares of FLC Group, GAB shares of FLC Mining Investment and Asset Management, KLF shares of CFS Investment and Import Export Trading, and HAI shares of HAI Agrochem.

Foreign investors continued to inject capital into HoSE, net buying VNĐ720.27 billion worth of shares. — BIZHUB/VNS