Việt Nam's fruit, vegetable exports hit record in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable export turnover in December is estimated at US$750 million, lifting the full-year figure to around US$8.5 billion – the highest level since the country first began exporting produce.

According to Việt Nam's customs authority, fruit and vegetable shipments fetched $701 million in November, down 24.4 per cent from October due to seasonal factors and recent flooding in some farming areas. However, the value was still 53.3 per cent higher than in November last year.

In the first 11 months of 2025, total exports in this category came to $7.75 billion, up 17.3 per cent year on year. The figures indicate sustained global demand for Vietnamese fruit and vegetables, providing a solid foundation for the sector to soon surpass the $10 billion export milestone.

Growth has been driven largely by six key fruits – durian, banana, mango, jackfruit, coconut and grapefruit. Durian remains the standout product, particularly in the Chinese market where demand has surged. Vietnamese durian exports are estimated at more than $4 billion this year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Department of Planning and Finance reported that average export prices for many key agricultural commodities continued to rise towards the end of the year, boosting export earnings. Fruit and vegetable shipments rebounded strongly in September and October as bottlenecks affecting durian exports were removed and volumes increased.

Shipments to China over the first 11 months were valued at nearly $5 billion, about 15 per cent higher than in the same period last year and already exceeding the full-year record of $4.63 billion set in 2024. Exports to the US reached $499.2 million, up 56 per cent, while sales to the Republic of Korea stood at $284.2 million.

Việt Nam is now the second-largest supplier of fresh and processed fruit and vegetables to China, with export value up 26.9 per cent year on year. Its market share rose to 22 per cent in October 2025, compared with 18.5 per cent a year earlier, keeping Việt Nam among China’s top three foreign suppliers.

The year 2025 marks a turning point for the agricultural sector as export turnover approaches $70 billion. More significantly, growth is no longer driven purely by volume but is shifting strongly towards quality, deep processing and sustainable development.

The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit) noted strong growth not only in high-value fresh fruits such as durian, jackfruit and coconut, but also in processed products including canned and dried produce. This segment recorded double-digit growth and is now worth an estimated $1.65 billion, supported by greater investment in modern processing facilities and raw material zones.

Exports of fruit and vegetables have risen sharply in recent three years, from $3.34 billion in 2022 to $5.6 billion in 2023, largely thanks to official-quota durian exports to China. The sector continued its strong performance in 2024, reaching around $7.2 billion, up more than 27 per cent year on year.

To meet increasingly strict import requirements, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued Decision No. 5272/QĐ-BNNMT on piloting a traceability system for durian from January 1 to June 30, 2026. The scheme will establish a unified traceability platform covering production, purchasing, processing, packaging, transport and distribution. Products will carry QR codes or other electronic authentication such as NFC or RFID, enabling real-time tracking to enhance transparency, quality control and food safety. — VNA/VNS