VN-Index rises for second day, VN30-Index breaches 2,000 point-level

HÀ NỘI — The market was mixed on Tuesday, with the VN-Index extending its upward trend, even as liquidity significantly decreased due to investors limiting transactions ahead of the New Year holiday.

The VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) added 12.06 points, or 0.69 per cent, closing near 1,767 points, with Vin-family stocks contributing around half of that gain. This increase marked a continuation of the VN-Index's rally as it built on momentum from earlier sessions.

The southern bourse recorded 168 stocks gaining while 142 declined. However, liquidity dropped from the previous trade to nearly VNĐ20.7 trillion (US$788 million).

Meanwhile the broader index reflecting large-cap stocks, VN30-Index, rose by 19 points, surpassing the significant psychological threshold of 2,000 points. In the VN30 basket, up to 22 ticker symbols increased while eight went down.

Vingroup (VIC) showed a notable recovery, reversing its earlier losses to increase by 2 per cent toward the end of the session and becoming a key driver of market gains. This stock alone contributed 5.5 points to the VN-Index, outperforming its peers.

However, three other Vin stocks did not fare as well, dragging on the index. Vinhomes (VHM) lost 0.2 per cent, while Vinpearl (VPL) and Vincom Retail (VRE) declined by 3 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

The banking sector emerged as a major pillar supporting the VN-Index's gain. VPBank (VPB) led with a gain of 2.5 per cent, followed by Eximbank (EIB), Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and TPBank (TPB), which each rose by over 1.5 per cent.

In contrast, the securities sector showed significant divergence. Stocks including VPBankS (VPX), Techcom Securities (TCX), SSI Securities (SSI), Vietcap (VCI) and VIX Securities (VIX) posted gains from 0.3 per cent to 2.5 per cent, while mid-cap and small-cap stocks like Viet Dragon Securities (VDS), VNDirect Securities (VND), Tien Phong Securities Corporation (ORS) and Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HCM) all closed in the red.

After a strong rally the previous day, the entire oil and gas sector faced intense selling pressure. Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR) dropped by 3 per cent, while Petrolimex (PLX), PV POWER (POW) and PVOIL (OIL) saw declines of 1-2 per cent.

A positive indicator for the market was the return of foreign investors. They net bought nearly VNĐ1 trillion on HoSE.

As the Vietnamese stock market approaches its final trading session of 2025, it stands just 16 points shy of its historic peak.

Analysts predict that the VN-Index could soon establish a new record if capital continues to flow into Vingroup-related stocks and spreads into key sectors like banking, securities and real estate. — BIZHUB/VNS