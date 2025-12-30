Construction minister aims to break ground on North–South high-speed railway in late 2026

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh has asked for accelerated effort to break ground on the North-South high-speed railway by the end of 2026.

The timeline was highlighted in a notice from the ministry following a meeting on the implementation of the North-South high-speed Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway projects.

Minh said that the highest level of determination is required to speed up major railway projects, urging reports outlining special policies, investment models and standards for choosing investors to be completed early to ensure the projects can be implemented on schedule.

Stressing that site clearance is a decisive factor, Minh called for the full handover of the route’s centre line, boundary markers and land acquisition scope to local authorities once legal requirements are met, along with early coordination on relocating technical infrastructure like power and water systems to avoid delays.

As for the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway, Minh said the project has entered a critical phase and must strictly follow its schedule to ensure technical alignment and progress with China.

Surveys and designs for the remaining 16 stations under the first component must be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026, along with the selection of construction contractors. A feasibility study report must be completed by March 2026 to allow the negotiation and signing of the cross-border railway bridge agreement between Lào Cai Station and Hekou North Station.

Selection of consultants for the technical design of the project's second component must be completed by the end of January 2026. Minh also urged plans for selecting joint ventures between qualified Chinese and Vietnamese contractors to implement the project.

Coordination between the two sides must be enhanced in land clearance and problem resolution for any issues that may arise during the implementation.

The construction ministry also proposed establishing a steering committee in charge of implementing national railway projects. — VNS