Viettel acknowledged for fulfilling 5G deployment commitment

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has officially acknowledged that Viettel has completed its commitment to deploy national 5G mobile network infrastructure.

In official document 7868/BKHCN-CVT, the ministry confirmed that Viettel had installed and put into operation 22,758 5G base stations nationwide, exceeding the minimum commitment of 20,000 stations made to the Government.

Specifically, between February 19 and December 10, Viettel deployed 20,758 5G stations across the country. In parallel, the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group also completed the rollout of 2,011 new Viettel Make in Vietnam 5G stations meeting ORAN standards, in line with the orientation to master strategic technologies set out in Resolution 57-NQ/TW and the Prime Minister’s Decision 1131/QĐ-TTg.

In the document issued on December 22, MoST stated that Viettel had fulfilled the assigned tasks and expanded 5G coverage nationwide. The ministry expressed appreciation for Viettel’s rapid and large-scale deployment results, and called on the enterprise to continue promoting its pioneering and core role in developing national telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

In implementing national digital transformation targets under National Assembly Resolution 193/2025/QH15 and Government Decree 88/2025/NĐ-CP, Viettel concentrated resources to accelerate deployment and completed the assigned targets nearly three weeks ahead of schedule.

By the end of 2025, Viettel expects its total number of 5G base stations to reach 30,000, covering 90 per cent of outdoor areas and 70 per cent of indoor areas, from urban centres to rural and remote localities, further consolidating its position as Việt Nam’s largest 5G network operator.

Beyond scale and coverage, Viettel is currently the only enterprise in Việt Nam to deploy a fully standalone 5G network, enabling speeds of up to 10Gbps and ultra-low latency. This capability is essential for critical applications such as national defence and security, telemedicine and smart city development.

These results have been supported by Viettel’s self-researched and domestically manufactured 5G equipment ecosystem, demonstrating Việt Nam’s growing capacity to master advanced telecommunications technologies. — VNS