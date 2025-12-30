Milestone economic events in 2025 lay groundwork for a high-income country by 2045

The Việt Nam News Agency has selected the 10 most notable economic events of 2025, underscoring robust growth, major reforms and pivotal policy shifts that have laid a firm foundation for Việt Nam as it moves towards a new phase in its journey to become a high-income, developed nation by 2045.

1. Việt Nam among Asia’s top performers in economic growth

Việt Nam’s gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow by about 8 per cent in 2025, with inflation kept below 4 per cent. Disbursed foreign investment reached roughly US$24 billion, the highest level in five years. Trade revenue also climbed to a record US$920 billion, up 17 per cent year on year, placing Việt Nam among the world’s top 25 economies by trade value.

These are notable results given the combined impact of global trade tensions, heightened geopolitical conflicts, extreme weather and wide-ranging administrative overhauls.

The Government is stepping up efforts to renew traditional growth drivers while fostering new momentum from the digital, green and creative economies to boost productivity, competitiveness and the resilience of the Vietnamese economy.

2. Administrative restructuring and mergers create new development space

From July 1, Việt Nam began operating a two-tier local government system across all 34 provinces and cities, marking a historic step in administrative reform. Earlier, the central government was streamlined to 14 ministries and three ministerial-level agencies.

The reform is intended to create new development space in line with the country’s long-term goal of building a strong and developed Việt Nam by 2045.

3. Rollout of strategic solutions for the new development phase

In 2025, the Politburo issued a series of strategic measures, including Resolution 59-NQ/TW on international integration, Resolution 68-NQ/TW on private sector development and Resolution 70-NQ/TW on national energy security to 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Together, these resolutions are seen as key institutional pillars forming a coherent policy framework to drive economic growth in a new era.

4. Severe and unprecedented natural disasters

Việt Nam recorded 21 storms and tropical depressions in 2025, the highest number on record. Floods, landslides and other extreme weather events killed or left more than 400 people missing and caused economic losses estimated at nearly VNĐ100 trillion, equivalent to about 0.7–0.8 per cent of the country’s GDP.

5. Breakthrough in infrastructure development

The year 2025 was marked by a major push in infrastructure development, with 564 large-scale projects launched or inaugurated nationwide at a total value exceeding VNĐ5.14 quadrillion. Private capital accounted for nearly 75 per cent of the overall investment.

The projects are expected to expand development space and strengthen economic, security and defence capacity.

6. Việt Nam – US joint statement on a reciprocal trade agreement

On October 26, Việt Nam and the US issued a joint statement outlining a framework for a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement.

The move was seen as a positive signal amid growing trade tensions and marked a step towards rebalancing bilateral trade ties in line with the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

7. International Financial Centre founded

On December 21, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính announced the establishment of an International Finance Centre (IFC) in Việt Nam, adopting a one-centre, two-destinations model aimed at becoming a smart, digital and green financial hub.

The announcement marked a significant milestone, signalling a new phase in Việt Nam’s integration and development after 40 years of reform.

The IFC is expected to unlock new growth drivers through the development of financial markets, high-end financial services and new management policies and models, accelerating economic restructuring and helping Việt Nam move up global value chains.

8. First national-scale Golden Autumn Fair

Held from October 25 to November 4 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội, the Golden Autumn Fair brought together more than 2,500 organisations and businesses with nearly 3,000 booths. The event set six records, covering scale, a modern venue, product diversity, quality, attractive activities and incentive policies.

The 2025 Golden Autumn Fair marked the start of a new phase for Việt Nam’s international trade, investment and cultural promotion events in the new era.

9. End of monopoly on gold bar production

On August 26, the Government issued Decree No 232/2025/NĐ-CP on gold trading, ending the State monopoly on gold bar production and on the import and export of gold materials for gold bar manufacturing.

Under the new rules, qualified enterprises are permitted to take part in gold bar production. The move is intended to improve market transparency and narrow the gap between domestic prices and international benchmarks, helping to ensure market stability.

10. Việt Nam’s stock market upgraded

On October 8, FTSE Russell upgraded Việt Nam’s stock market from frontier to secondary emerging market status, underscoring improvements in market quality after 25 years of development. The upgrade is expected to support capital inflows and strengthen the stock market’s role in driving economic growth. — VNS