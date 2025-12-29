Vinspeed to survey HN–Quảng Ninh high-speed railway

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province has moved to support preparations for the proposed Hà Nội–Quảng Ninh high-speed railway, as local authorities were asked to coordinate survey and design work for a project promoted by Vinspeed High-Speed Railway Investment and Development JSC.

The Bắc Ninh Provincial People’s Committee has issued an official dispatch to wards and communes including Từ Sơn, Trí Quả, Thuận Thành, Mão Điền, Trạm Lộ, Gia Bình, Lâm Thao, Lương Tài and Trung Kênh, requesting cooperation to facilitate field surveys and design activities linked to the project.

Under the proposal, the Hà Nội–Quảng Ninh railway would start at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Hà Nội and end at the Forest Park area in Việt Hưng Ward, Quảng Ninh Province, opposite the Vinhomes Hạ Long Xanh urban area.

The project envisages a new passenger railway line of about 120 kilometres, built with double tracks using a standard gauge of 1,435mm and operating with electrified traction. The main line would have a design speed of 350km per hour, while the section running through Hà Nội would be designed for a lower speed of 120km per hour.

In its pre-feasibility study, Vinspeed proposed total investment of around US$5.54 billion. The project would be implemented under a business investment model in line with the Law on Investment. The investor has proposed to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2025, complete works in 2027 and put the line into commercial operation from 2028.

Vinspeed recently announced changes to its business registration, including a 36 per cent increase in charter capital from VNĐ33 trillion to VNĐ45 trillion.

Meanwhile, on December 25, Vingroup submitted an official request to the Government to withdraw its investment registration for the North–South high-speed railway project, which it had proposed for consideration in May 2025.

Vingroup said the decision followed careful consideration and reflected the need to focus resources on key strategic infrastructure projects currently assigned by the Government. With several large-scale projects under way at the same time, the group noted that spreading resources too thinly could affect both progress and execution quality. — VNS