State awards Labour Hero title to Vietjet chairwoman

HÀ NỘI — In the inspiring atmosphere of the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, the Communist Party of Vietnam and the State conferred the title Labour Hero in the renewal period on Nguyễn Thị Phương Thảo, a pioneering female entrepreneur distinguished by her sustained and dynamic contributions across multiple sectors.

The honour recognises a new generation of Vietnamese entrepreneurs who embody global integration, technological thinking, a spirit of service and a strong aspiration to elevate the nation’s standing in an era of national rise.

Over more than three decades, Thảo has left a profound mark on key pillars of the economy, including aviation, finance and banking, investment and technology. Across these fields, she has consistently pursued a clear philosophy: innovation to unlock resources, technology to lead trends and growth that must go hand in hand with national interests, culture and people.

Her initiatives have created new value for millions of customers, delivered efficient growth for investors, generated hundreds of thousands of new jobs and driven development wherever she is present. Her community activities have had a positive impact, inspiring and motivating millions of people, especially young people, women, children and vulnerable groups.

In aviation, she is the founder and leader of Việt Nam’s first private airline, ushering in a new era of socialised aviation services and deep international integration. Vietjet has enabled millions of Vietnamese to fly for the first time, transported hundreds of millions of passengers and become a vital bridge for trade, tourism, investment and cultural exchange between Việt Nam and the world.

Thảo’s impact goes beyond growth. It is reflected in her ability to tackle complex infrastructure challenges with a technological mindset. From optimising airport operations and driving digital transformation across aviation systems, to pioneering biometric check-in procedures, technology-based testing solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid rescue of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) trading system, she has consistently chosen challenging paths that deliver lasting value for the economy and society.

Her title of Labour Hero was forged through difficult periods. When the Vietnamese stock market faced the risk of paralysis due to system congestion, she led initiatives with technology experts to swiftly resolve the issue, ensuring the continuous operation of the HoSE, protecting investor confidence and supporting the development of the national capital market. During the COVID pandemic, technology platforms for testing management and disease control were deployed promptly, demonstrating the spirit of technology for the community.

On the international stage, 2025 marked strategic global steps taken by Thảo. Large-scale cooperation agreements and trade contracts with leading global corporations created growth momentum, balanced trade, strengthened partner trust, attracted investment and affirmed the financial and management capabilities of her enterprises. Successful operations of Vietnamese airlines abroad have opened a new chapter in exporting the Vietnamese model, integrating Vietnamese businesses deeper into global value chains.

Alongside her business endeavours, she has consistently pursued a humanitarian mission. From social welfare programmes supporting women, children and vulnerable groups to educational initiatives and international scholarships, Thảo has maintained the principle that growth is only truly sustainable when linked to human development. She particularly emphasises the role of women, whom she calls “silent warriors,” in building a prosperous and inclusive economy.

Speaking after the awards ceremony last week, Thảo said: “Regarding the profound significance of the patriotic emulation movement, President Hồ Chí Minh said during his lifetime: ‘The patriotic emulation movement has led our country to unprecedented strides in the history of the nation, bringing about renewal in the country, society and people.’ President Hồ Chí Minh’s spirit has guided me on my journey of building my businesses.”

Under her leadership, enterprises have consistently built strong Party organisations, creating favourable conditions for launching and implementing patriotic emulation movements, while responding to initiatives of higher-level Party committees. Employees have shown persistent dedication to these movements over decades. The Party organisation includes hundreds of Party members, while the Youth Union comprises tens of thousands of youth and trade union members.

At the enterprises led by the female Labour Hero, the patriotic emulation movement has been widely implemented, with continuous innovation in content and methods closely aligned with practical realities, associated with the study and following of Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, ethics and lifestyle, and with the fulfilment of political and economic tasks at each unit across provinces and cities nationwide. These efforts have motivated employees to work diligently and consistently meet assigned goals and responsibilities.

Willpower and faith in a prosperous Việt Nam

“At this moment, the past and the present are holding hands as they step into the future… All are connected by a common current: willpower and faith in a prosperous Việt Nam reaching out to the world,” She said at the ceremony:

At the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, Thảo was conferred the title of Labour Hero in recognition of a journey marked by tireless dedication, creativity and service to national aspirations. Her work embodies the shared spirit of the nation: resilience, determination and an enduring belief in a strong, humane Việt Nam with a respected global standing.

She said the title was a great source of encouragement and a meaningful spiritual gift for more than 40,000 dedicated employees of her company. — VNS