SHB named among top 10 firms for ESG implementation

HÀ NỘI — Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) has been named among the Top 10 Enterprises for Comprehensive ESG Implementation at the Vietnam ESG Awards 2025, in recognition of its long-term and systematic efforts to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its business strategy.

The Vietnam ESG Awards, organised by Dân trí Newspaper, are a pioneering initiative honouring outstanding enterprises, organisations and localities in ESG implementation across Việt Nam.

The awards aim not only to acknowledge notable achievements and initiatives, but also to encourage businesses to transition towards sustainable business models and contribute to national sustainable development goals.

The Top 10 Enterprises for Comprehensive ESG Implementation category recognises organisations that apply ESG in a consistent, balanced and substantive manner across all three pillars – environment, society and governance – underpinned by long-term strategies and tangible results.

SHB’s inclusion in the top 10 reflects the positive assessment of the judging panel and the wider community regarding the bank’s comprehensive approach to embedding ESG into its development strategy.

In recent years, SHB has actively promoted green finance and sustainable credit, enhanced corporate governance in line with international standards and strengthened its social responsibility through a wide range of community, education and social welfare programmes.

“For SHB, ESG is not merely a set of evaluation criteria, but a guiding principle embedded throughout our long-term development strategy, closely linked to a people-centred business philosophy that balances economic efficiency, social responsibility and environmental protection,” an SHB representative said.

“This award marks an important milestone and serves as a strong motivation for us to continue improving and elevating ESG standards across the entire system.”

‘Greening’ operations

Throughout its development journey, SHB has remained committed to safe, efficient and sustainable growth, allocating significant resources early on to research and operate in line with ESG standards.

Internally, the 'greening' process has been implemented comprehensively, with strong engagement from leadership to staff across the system.

The bank has introduced measures to reduce energy and resource consumption at branches and transaction offices, including electricity and water conservation, waste reduction and the gradual use of renewable energy.

At the same time, SHB has accelerated digital transformation, applying electronic management systems to reduce paper use and resource consumption in daily operations.

In its lending activities, SHB has progressively integrated environmental and social risk management factors, prioritising capital for green projects, renewable energy, clean production and environmentally friendly initiatives.

From the Hạnh Phúc rice processing plant in An Giang Province to the Yang Trung wind power project in Gia Lai Province, SHB’s capital has been channelled into numerous projects with a strong sustainability footprint nationwide.

SHB’s expanding investment portfolio demonstrates its commitment to green capital allocation, contributing to Việt Nam’s green growth objectives and its net zero commitments.

Currently, SHB ranks among the leading private banks in terms of the proportion of green credit in total outstanding loans, accounting for more than 10 per cent.

Putting people at the centre

Over its 32 years of development, SHB has consistently viewed people as its most valuable asset.

The principle of putting people at the centre is not only one of the four key pillars in the bank’s comprehensive transformation journey, but also a reflection of its enduring human-centric philosophy.

SHB has focused on building a modern, diverse and inclusive working environment, striving to create a 'happy bank' where employees are respected, heard and provided with opportunities for professional development.

Alongside business operations, SHB has actively participated in social welfare and community programmes in response to initiatives launched by the Party and the State.

In the wake of severe impacts caused by recent floods and storms, SHB, along with T&T Group and SHS, donated VNĐ12 billion to support 12 affected provinces, helping local communities recover and stabilise their livelihoods.

Beyond emergency relief, SHB and enterprises within the ecosystem of businessman Đỗ Quang Hiển have also funded the construction of 15 charity houses in Hạnh Phúc Commune, Lào Cai Province, with a total value of VNĐ1.2 billion, providing durable housing for disadvantaged households in mountainous areas.

Over the years, SHB has allocated trillions of đồng to social welfare activities nationwide, focusing on education, health care, poverty reduction, support for remote and disadvantaged communities and disaster recovery efforts.

On the governance front, SHB has remained steadfast in enhancing corporate governance capacity in accordance with international standards, ensuring transparency and strict legal compliance.

The bank considers strong governance a fundamental foundation for effective and substantive ESG implementation, helping to build trust among shareholders, investors and stakeholders.

SHB continues to strengthen risk management and compliance oversight while applying advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency. Anti-waste and anti-corruption efforts have also been identified as key, long-term priorities to maintain a transparent, fair and effective working environment.

The bank has invested in data platforms and intelligent analytical tools to support real-time risk forecasting and timely decision-making.

In parallel, SHB has implemented advanced governance and risk management standards such as Basel III, the Internal Ratings-Based approach, Asset–Liability Management, Funds Transfer Pricing and International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 9.

As Việt Nam accelerates its transition towards green and sustainable growth, SHB said it will continue to advance ESG implementation in a comprehensive manner, viewing it as a critical foundation for enhancing competitiveness, strengthening trust with customers, partners and shareholders and making practical contributions to the country’s sustainable development goals. — VNS