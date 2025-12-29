Phú Quốc strives to standardise production to elevate its fish sauce brand

AN GIANG — Phú Quốc fish sauce has long been recognised as one of Việt Nam’s most iconic culinary products, yet the mission today goes beyond preserving a traditional craft.

As global consumer expectations rise, producers on the island are accelerating standardisation, international certifications and strong branding to reinforce the reputation of Phú Quốc fish sauce on the world stage.

With its geographical indication protected and quality increasingly recognised, efforts now focus on transforming the product from a famed local specialty into a globally respected cultural ambassador.

Among the new generation of passionate entrepreneurs is Nguyễn Huỳnh Anh Khoa, director of Huỳnh Khoa Fish Sauce Business Company Limited in Suối Đá Hamlet.

Born into a three-generation fish sauce family, he once built a promising accounting career in HCM City. However, in 2016 he chose to return to his homeland to modernise operations and enhance the brand, while staying loyal to the essence of traditional fish sauce making.

The Huỳnh Khoa brand originated from a few wooden barrels used by Khoa’s grandparents decades ago, producing modest quantities for household use and small-scale trading.

By 1995, the family business had grown to 50 barrels supplying fish sauce without a brand label. When Khoa took charge, he implemented a development strategy prioritising product identity, quality consistency and export-oriented production.

More than VNĐ15 billion (around US$590,000) has been invested in bottling lines, packaging improvement and international food safety systems.

Today, the company operates 120 traditional wooden barrels, adhering to the renowned Phú Quốc method: fresh anchovies salted immediately at sea and fermented for 12 to 15 months. Around 30 per cent of the total volume is bottled under their own brand.

The business has maintained strict compliance with HACCP, ISO and HALAL standards, ensuring traceability throughout the production chain.

Alongside production upgrades, brand recognition has made significant progress.

In 2020, four Huỳnh Khoa fish sauce products received 4-star OCOP certification under the national “One Commune, One Product” programme.

Supported by more than VNĐ2 billion ($78,000) in machinery investment from local authorities, the firm continued to improve. In June 2025, three products – Phú Quốc Huỳnh Khoa 40°, 43° and 45° fish sauce – achieved OCOP 5-star national certification, marking a new milestone.

For Khoa’s mother, Huỳnh Thị Bích Thủy, this transformation is a source of pride. “Standardisation builds trust, helps products enter major retail systems, and allows the brand to reach consumers nationwide,” she said.

The production facility now spans 4,000 square metres and supplies around one million litres a year. With its fully standardised and closed-loop production chain, the company entered the export market for the first time in mid-2025 with a shipment to Australia, receiving highly positive feedback.

Plans are in place to expand further into the United States and Europe, where large Vietnamese communities reside, while also strengthening domestic distribution in Hà Nội, Hải Phòng and Nam Định.

Huỳnh Khoa fish sauce is also winning the hearts of overseas Vietnamese.

Tạ Thị Hằng, a Vietnamese-American, said her family switched from foreign fish sauce brands after visiting Phú Quốc in 2022.

Impressed by the traditional barrel ageing process and clean production environment, they brought products home and have continued to purchase them regularly.

Each year, they spend nearly VNĐ15 million ($590) to ship bottles as gifts to relatives and friends abroad.

“The flavour evokes memories of home,” she shared.

The reputation of Phú Quốc fish sauce is safeguarded by rigorous standards.

The Phú Quốc Fish Sauce Association represents 50 producers with more than 7,000 wooden barrels, collectively supplying nearly 30 million litres annually of high-protein fish sauce.

Recognition of the Phú Quốc geographical indication in the European Union since 2012 serves as an important shield against counterfeits.

Trần Minh Khoa, chairman of the Phú Quốc Special Zone People’s Committee, affirmed that the sector plays a vital role in the island’s socioeconomic development strategy.

Local authorities are focusing on intellectual property protection, trade promotion worth about VNĐ5 billion ($196,000) a year, and tourism development linked to craft villages – ensuring fish sauce remains not only a commercial product but also a cultural symbol.

As the industry moves toward stronger global engagement, entrepreneurs like Nguyễn Huỳnh Anh Khoa remain committed to balancing tradition with innovation.

“Collaboration across the entire supply chain is essential to protect authenticity and ensure sustainable development,” he said.

With continued efforts in quality enhancement and brand strengthening, Phú Quốc fish sauce is steadily making its mark on the international culinary map – not merely as a seasoning, but as a proud embodiment of Vietnamese heritage. — VNS