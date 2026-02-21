Hà Nội taps environmental industry as catalyst for green growth

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is positioning its environmental industry as a central pillar of green growth and sustainable development under a newly issued plan implementing Việt Nam’s Environmental Industry Development Programme for the 2025-2030 period.

According to the plan released by the Hà Nội People’s Committee, the capital aims to turn the environmental industry into a significant economic sector by 2030, capable of meeting basic environmental protection needs and gradually integrating into regional and global supply chains for environmental technologies, equipment, products and services.

The city also plans to move towards exporting products with competitive advantages.

This strategy links environmental industry development with innovation, modern technology adoption and digital transformation. Authorities expect the sector to lead the green transition, support a circular economy, improve resource efficiency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle urgent environmental issues across the capital.

To attract investment, Hà Nội will create favourable conditions for both domestic and foreign organisations and individuals to participate in developing the sector.

Key priorities include advancing technologies for waste treatment and recycling, environmental analysis and monitoring, pollution control and environmental restoration, tailored to the capital’s practical needs.

By 2030, Hà Nội aims to meet about 70-80 per cent of demand for wastewater and exhaust gas treatment equipment; 50-60 per cent for waste collection, transport and sorting equipment; and 60-70 per cent for solid waste sorting and recycling. The city will also gradually develop technologies and equipment for producing energy from waste.

The plan further highlights the development of environmental industry services and the formation of enterprises capable of operating wastewater treatment plants and facilities handling solid, hazardous and exhaust waste. These businesses are expected to meet basic urban and industrial waste treatment requirements while contributing to the restoration of polluted areas.

To deliver on these goals, Hà Nội will roll out a comprehensive package of measures, including refining policies and mechanisms, developing the environmental industry market, promoting scientific research, innovation and digital transformation, training skilled workers and strengthening public communications to raise awareness of the sector’s importance.

The Department of Industry and Trade has been tasked with leading implementation in coordination with relevant departments, agencies and local authorities. — VNS