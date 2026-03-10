Global experts gather to tackle environmental challenges

GIA LAI Nearly 90 delegates, including scientists and environmental managers from universities, research institutes, businesses, and Government agencies across 22 countries, have gathered in Gia Lai for the 5th ICEPORM.

The "5th International Conference on Environmental Pollution, Restoration, and Management" (5th ICEPORM) officially opened on the morning of March 9. The event is co-organized by the Rencontres du Vietnam and the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), in collaboration with the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry Asia-Pacific (SETAC AP), Auburn University (USA), and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST).

The conference is honoured to host many prestigious experts in various fields of environmental science, including: Assoc. Prof. Hiroshi Yamamoto (National Institute for Environmental Studies, Japan), President of SETAC AP; Assoc. Prof. Sean Norman (University of South Carolina, USA); Assoc. Prof. Charles Lee, Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development at the University of Newcastle, Australia; Prof. Benny Chefetz, Director General of the Agriculture Research Organization – Volcani Institute, under Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security; Prof. Bryan Brooks (Baylor University, USA); and Prof. Hoàng Chung Thẩm (Auburn University, USA).

Addressing the event, Prof. Thẩm, the founder of the ICEPORM conference series and chair of the 5th ICEPOR, emphasised that "we live and rely on resources of the ecosystem. Therefore, protection of the environment to maintain ecosystem functioning and services to human society and to sustain the development is vitally important."

"However we also understand that environmental problems are usually complicated. To resolve environmental problems, comprehensive approaches with collaborations of multiple parties including scientists, managers, and private sectors are usually needed," said Prof. Thẩm.

ICEPORM is a scientific conference series first held in Việt Nam in 2010. Its mission is to connect scientists and environmental managers to discuss pressing issues, share experiences, and promote collaboration toward environmental protection and sustainable development—particularly in Southeast Asian nations that are developing rapidly while facing significant environmental challenges.

“This is an international scientific conference of special significance, held against a backdrop of escalating environmental challenges that demand comprehensive, science-based solutions and global cooperation,” said Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Dr. Nguyễn Hữu Hà.

“Over its many editions, the conference has established a strong professional reputation, becoming a valuable academic forum—particularly for Southeast Asia, a region that is developing dynamically while facing significant environmental pressures.”

This year, nearly 90 scientific reports are being presented across plenary, parallel, and poster sessions. These presentations cover a wide range of fields, including integrated environmental pollution, environmental toxicology, public health, environmental risk assessment, treatment and restoration technologies, and environmental management and policy.

Notably, microplastic pollution and its impact on natural ecosystems is a key global theme of the conference, with a specific focus on the Southeast Asian region. Within the framework of the conference, working sessions with Vietnamese environmental regulatory agencies are also being held to promote collaborative programmes for management and sustainable development.

“For Gia Lai Province, we have always identified science, technology, and innovation as the key drivers for sustainable development. In the context of climate change, resource depletion, and the urgent need to transition toward a green growth model, accessing new research findings, applying advanced technologies, and strengthening international cooperation are of paramount importance,” said Dr. Hà.

“We are confident that through the 5th ICEPORM, new research results, advanced technological solutions, and effective management experiences will be extensively exchanged. These contributions will help enhance environmental management capacity, refine policy frameworks, and advance the goal of harmonious development across the economic, social, and environmental sectors,” he added.

Prior to the official opening, short-term training programmes were organised for Vietnamese and international graduate students and young scientists. These courses, focused on environmental risk assessment (taught by Prof. Bryan Brooks) and microplastics analysis in water (taught by Dr. Andrew Barric), aimed to enhance research capacity in the field.

Furthermore, the conference introduced various postgraduate programmes and scholarship opportunities from prestigious international universities. This creates a platform for Vietnamese students and young researchers to access future opportunities for advanced study, research, and international cooperation. VNS