Environmental toll of tourism growth requires collective response

HÀ NỘI — As visitor numbers climb and beaches, bays and heritage sites draw ever larger crowds, rapid tourism growth is placing mounting pressure on the environment, particularly through single-use plastic waste, according to a recent study by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In Việt Nam, around 70,000 tonnes of household waste are discharged into the environment each day, while per capita plastic consumption stands at 81kg per year.

UNDP experts warn that without effective environmental management measures, especially to tackle plastic pollution, the core values underpinning Việt Nam’s tourism appeal risk being eroded.

Deputy Director General of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Hà Văn Siêu said that while the country’s tourism sector had expanded strongly in recent years, it also faced significant challenges.

Single-use plastic waste had become a pressing issue at many destinations and tourism service establishments. Plastic products and packaging undermined destination image, competitiveness and tourism-related livelihoods.

“Plastic pollution not only affects landscapes, ecosystems and biodiversity, but also directly impacts destination quality, visitor experience and the long-term competitiveness of Việt Nam’s tourism,” said Siêu.

At a recent consultation workshop assessing plastic pollution in Việt Nam’s tourism sector, deputy head of the VNAT accommodation division Nguyễn Thanh Bình noted that, on average, overnight guests would generate about 1.2kg of waste per day, while day visitors would generate 0.5kg per day, much of it plastic bottles.

She added that promoting green tourism in Việt Nam presented multiple challenges, as changes to operational processes and internal regulations would require time.

Financial constraints are also significant, particularly for small-scale establishments that lack the capacity to implement major waste treatment programmes or invest in treatment equipment, according to Bình.

Meanwhile, some business owners focus on short-term gains and lack a comprehensive understanding of sustainable growth and environmental protection. Establishments often do not have dedicated environmental staff and investors remain uncertain about direction on environmental issues.

According to UNDP experts, while nearly all tourism businesses acknowledge the harmful effects of plastic waste, a majority of them, 95 per cent of businesses in Ninh Bình Province and 81.6 per cent in Đà Nẵng City, still provide single-use plastics to guests.

Some 53 per cent say alternative products are more expensive than plastic, while 87 per cent cite plastic’s convenience and customer familiarity. Notably, the domestic market lacks stable and affordable suppliers of green products.

On the other side, tourists, though willing in principle, remain passive in green action.

In Ninh Bình, 72 per cent of visitors use more than three plastic bottles per day. International tourists consume more plastic bottles than domestic visitors due to concerns about drinking water safety.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent of tourists are willing to pay less than 10 per cent extra on their trip costs for environmental protection measures. They are unlikely to change behaviour without supportive initiatives and ‘green by default’ options from businesses.

Experts also note that plastic products continue to see strong consumption and high profit margins in the market.

Service providers still largely prioritise plastic due to its low cost, convenient packaging and high demand. In particular, tourists’ consumption habits have yet to find effective alternatives.

Insider initiatives

XomTour, a Đà Nẵng-based regenerative tourism initiative, has built an ecosystem that partners with like-minded organisations concerned about the environment and creates plastic-free products from the outset.

This approach supports businesses in protecting the environment and local culture, empowers communities, enhances capacity and improves livelihoods, according to XomTour representative Hoàng Hồ Hữu Huy.

XomTour connects travellers with local communities based on specific needs, generating economic benefits while improving skills for community members.

Meanwhile, Hòa Bắc Ecological Agriculture and Community-based Tourism Cooperative, also based in Đà Nẵng City, was established with the goal of restoring forests and protecting water resources, thereby promoting agricultural and tourism development.

Through tourism activities, the cooperative integrates community learning and livelihood development, helping to shift local awareness towards environmental protection.

“Stakeholders should focus on community-based tourism products and environmentally friendly agriculture. In doing so, both residents and visitors benefit and tourism continues to improve,” said the cooperative’s director Đỗ Thị Huyền Trâm.

In recent years, Việt Nam has incorporated plastic waste reduction into national strategies and action plans, combining sustainable management, climate adaptation and coordinated policy support.

The Government has also issued the National Green Growth Strategy, which focuses on greening the economy, developing renewable energy, applying circular economy principles and mobilising green finance to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism have adopted a multi-dimensional approach, integrating sustainability criteria into tourism management and operations and coordinating with local and international stakeholders to promote green and sustainable tourism policies.

They also encourage environmentally friendly tourism business models while gradually reducing single-use plastics in accommodation establishments, tourist sites and service supply chains.

“Reducing plastic waste is no longer an option but an inevitable requirement in the development of sustainable, green and responsible tourism,” said VNAT Deputy General Director Hà Văn Siêu. — VNS