South-central provinces tighten forest protection measures amid peak dry season

HCM CITY — Provinces on the south-central coast are strengthening measures to prevent forest fires, particularly during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday in mid-February.

In officialese, the place is now the South-Central Coastal–Central Highlands region.

In Đắk Lắk Province, forest rangers are coordinating with forest managers, local authorities and relevant forces to intensify patrols to promptly detect violations and take firm action against offenders, according to the local forest protection sub-department.

Nguyễn Quốc Hưng, head of the sub-department, said the period around Tết and generally the dry season from November to April often see a rise in violations

Besides patrols and inspections, the sub-department is also strengthening its advisory role to ensure compliance with the Law on Forestry, managing trading and processing of forestry products and the legal traceability of such products including timber.

The Đắk Lắk People’s Committee has issued a directive requiring departments, agencies, grassroots authorities and forest owners to treat forest management, protection and forest fire prevention and control as important, urgent and regular tasks.

Under the directive, heads of agencies and units will bear primary responsibility if forest resources are damaged in places within their jurisdiction.

The province has also called for proactive fire prevention, the mobilisation of sufficient forces for timely firefighting and strict efforts to prevent large-scale or prolonged fires that could damage forest resources or people’s livelihoods.

In Lâm Đồng Province, forest fire prevention and control measures have been implemented proactively since the start of the dry season in November.

The Lâm Viên Protective Forest, Nam Nung Nature Reserve, Tà Đùng National Park, and Bidoup – Núi Bà National Park have put in place detailed fire prevention plans and organised 24-hour duty forces in key areas.

Nguyễn Như Việt, head of the Lâm Viên Protective Forest management board, said the guiding principle is: “Fire prevention comes first, and firefighting must be timely and effective.”

Lâm Đồng, which has large forests, many bordering farmlands, and rugged terrain, has strengthened coordination between forest managers, grassroots authorities and local rangers for raising awareness among the public and promoting the safe use of fire.

It requires local residents to sign a pledge they will make efforts to prevent forest fires.

The province has more than 1.16 million hectares of land earmarked for forests.

Its forest cover exceeds 46.7 per cent, among the highest in the nation, according to the province forest protection sub-department.

In Gia Lai Province, the risk of forest fires increases sharply in western areas during the dry season, prompting forest managements and rangers to roll out early preventive measures.

The Bắc Biển Hồ Protective Forest spreads more than 8,887ha across nine communes and wards in the province.

Nguyễn Tất Thành, its director, said: “Building on the results of the 2024–25 dry season, when no forest fires occurred, we are stepping up communication and encouraging local people to take part in forest management, protection and fire prevention.”

The management board has cleared vegetation, built 80 kilometres of firebreaks and has personnel working around the clock to monitor forests, he said.

Gia Lai has more than 987,828ha of forests.

While its eastern part is still experiencing rainfall, the western region has entered the peak dry season, which significantly increases fire risks.

In response, forest managers have strengthened the operation of fire prevention command teams at grass root levels, cleared vegetation, and implemented controlled burning, the practice of setting a planned, carefully managed fire in a specific area to prevent wildfires by burning dry leaves, grass and deadwood, built firebreaks and checked vehicles and equipment to ensure readiness.

The western region has 286 high-risk forest fire zones covering more than 124,025ha.

Local administrations in the province have set the goal of keeping forests safe throughout the Tết holidays.

Võ Minh Quang, chairman of the Hra Commune People’s Committee, said the commune has mobilised forces to monitor key areas and ensure personnel and equipment are on standby.

It is determined to prevent forest fires during Tết, he added.

Trương Thanh Hà, acting head of the Gia Lai Forest Protection Sub-department, said the period around Tết normally carries a high risk of forest fires and activities that damage forest resources.

Local forest ranger stations, mobile ranger units and forest fire prevention teams have been instructed to step up patrols, coordinate closely with local authorities and maintain 24-hour vigil, he said.

The province is accelerating the application of early warning software and making command, forces, equipment, and logistics available at forests to detect and deal promptly with forest fires, he added. — VNS