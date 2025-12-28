Vietnam Airlines increases flights for New Year holiday travel

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will operate additional domestic flights to meet rising travel demand during the New Year holiday.

From January 1 to 4, 2026, the airline will add nearly 270 flights, offering around 45,000 extra seats on high-demand routes linking Hà Nội and HCM City with major destinations. These include Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Huế, Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Hải Phòng, Pleiku, Buôn Ma Thuột and Côn Đảo.

The timely increase in capacity reflects Vietnam Airlines’ preparation and resource readiness to serve passengers during the year-end and early 2026 peak travel periods, the carrier noted.

During the holiday rush, passengers are advised to plan early and book tickets via the Vietnam Airlines website, mobile application, official ticket offices or authorised agents. The airline also encourages passengers to complete online check-in within 24 hours prior to departure through its website, mobile app, VNeID, hotline at 1900 6265 or self-service kiosks at airports.

Travellers are also urged to use biometric check-in services to shorten processing time at airports. Passengers who have completed online or biometric check-in and are travelling without checked baggage can proceed directly to the security screening area without stopping at traditional check-in counters, helping to save time and ease congestion during peak hours.

Vietnam Airlines said these measures aim to enhance passenger convenience and ensure smoother operations throughout the New Year holiday period. — VNS