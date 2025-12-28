Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnam Airlines increases flights for New Year holiday travel

December 28, 2025 - 18:02
From January 1 to 4, 2026, the airline will add nearly 270 flights, offering around 45,000 extra seats on high-demand routes linking Hà Nội and HCM City with major destinations.

 

Vietnam Airlines encourages passengers to use biometric technology to streamline airport check-in and reduce waiting times. —Photo courtesy of the airlilne

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will operate additional domestic flights to meet rising travel demand during the New Year holiday.

From January 1 to 4, 2026, the airline will add nearly 270 flights, offering around 45,000 extra seats on high-demand routes linking Hà Nội and HCM City with major destinations. These include Đà Nẵng, Phú Quốc, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Huế, Vinh, Thanh Hóa, Hải Phòng, Pleiku, Buôn Ma Thuột and Côn Đảo.

The timely increase in capacity reflects Vietnam Airlines’ preparation and resource readiness to serve passengers during the year-end and early 2026 peak travel periods, the carrier noted.

During the holiday rush, passengers are advised to plan early and book tickets via the Vietnam Airlines website, mobile application, official ticket offices or authorised agents. The airline also encourages passengers to complete online check-in within 24 hours prior to departure through its website, mobile app, VNeID, hotline at 1900 6265 or self-service kiosks at airports.

Travellers are also urged to use biometric check-in services to shorten processing time at airports. Passengers who have completed online or biometric check-in and are travelling without checked baggage can proceed directly to the security screening area without stopping at traditional check-in counters, helping to save time and ease congestion during peak hours.

Vietnam Airlines said these measures aim to enhance passenger convenience and ensure smoother operations throughout the New Year holiday period. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam pilots agriculture traceability system

The system is a digital platform designed to record, manage, and retrieve origin information for agricultural, forestry and fishery products throughout the entire chain, from production and processing to transportation and market circulation.
Economy

HCM City seeks new growth drivers as megacity takes shape

As traditional growth engines show signs of reaching their limits, HCM City is recalibrating its long-term development strategy in search of new drivers capable of sustaining momentum and reinforcing its role as the economic nucleus of the southern region.
Economy

Greening the chemical and fertiliser industry

Greening chemical and fertiliser production requires the use of renewable materials, energy efficiency and emissions reduction to protect the environment, as well as the application of modern technologies.
Economy

Ministry of Industry and Trade reviews fuel supply plan with Petrolimex

As one of the sector’s largest enterprises, Petrolimex was assigned a higher quota than other companies, with a total allocation of 11.939 million cubic metres/tonnes. After adjustments, the group is expected to supply about 11.2 million tonnes in 2025, equivalent to 105 per cent of its assigned minimum quota.

