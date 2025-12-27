Official calls for stronger Việt Nam – RoK economic, locality-to-locality links

HÀ NỘI — Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Thị Thanh on Friday received a delegation of the Kimhakmin E-roun Institute for Economic Research led by Prof. Kim Hak-min, head of the Ethics Investigation Advisory Committee of the Republic of Korea (RoK) National Assembly.

Appreciating the professor’s contributions through policy advice and locality-to-locality economic cooperation between the two countries, Thanh noted that after more than three decades, the Việt Nam – RoK relations have become a role model of bilateral cooperation, reaping numerous remarkable and comprehensive achievements, especially since the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The RoK remains the biggest source of foreign direct investment, the second largest partner in development and tourism cooperation, and the third among trade and labour partners of Việt Nam.

Locality-to-locality and people-to-people ties have been increasingly expanded while the two countries have become each other’s leading partners in multiple fields. Relations between the Vietnamese and Korean parliaments have also substantially contributed to overall bilateral ties, the host noted.

Việt Nam always supports and stands ready to create a favourable legal corridor for cooperation, investment, and business activities of foreign partners, including research institutes and enterprises of the RoK, she went on, pledging optimal conditions for the RoK to secure effective, successful, and sustainable investment and business activities in Việt Nam.

The Vice Chairwoman called on Kim to continue serving as a bridge for promoting Korean localities’ ties with Vietnamese peers, and invited him to attend a conference gathering Korean partners to be held in Đồng Nai province in early 2026.

Thanh also suggested him help to encourage Korean enterprises and localities to further expand investments in Việt Nam, particularly in such priority fields as science – technology, satellite city development, trade and logistics centres, infrastructure building, and tourism, thereby contributing to bilateral economic, trade, and investment links to benefit both peoples.

For his part, Kim said Việt Nam is emerging as a dynamic and trustworthy nation in Asia, a process in which its National Assembly plays a crucial role.

Voicing his wish to contribute more to the countries’ shared development, the professor said the coming conference will not only demonstrate the Việt Nam – RoK connectivity but also a rendezvous of the future where the two sides will seek to continue bolstering economic cooperation and sharing cultural values towards a substantive and enduring strategic partnership. — VNA/VNS