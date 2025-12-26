Greening the chemical and fertiliser industry

HÀ NỘI — Industrial chemicals and fertilisers play an important role in agricultural production, but they are also resource intensive and generate large amounts of greenhouse gas emissions that cause environmental pollution.

To create opportunities for connection, exchange and the development of greening solutions in chemical and fertiliser production, the Diễn đàn Doanh nghiệp (Business Forum) Magazine held a forum in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Hoàng Quang Phòng, vice president of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in an address at the start of the forum that the green transition of the chemical and fertiliser industry is one of the most urgent tasks today, requiring strong and coordinated efforts from the entire political system, businesses and the public.

Greening chemical and fertiliser production requires the use of renewable materials, energy efficiency and emissions reduction to protect the environment, as well as the application of modern technologies, he said.

This transition has brought significant benefits to the country by promoting economic growth, addressing social issues and mitigating environmental pollution, Phòng said.

However, the process still faces many difficulties and challenges. These include raising awareness of novel concepts like industrial greening, the lack of specific legal frameworks, insufficient technological processes, high conversion costs, inconsistent standards, limited knowledge of green production and the widespread presence of counterfeit and imitation products, he noted.

Nevertheless, the chamber official said the green transition is an irreversible trend. Enterprises must find ways to confront these challenges, seize opportunities to innovate technologies, improve production processes and create environmentally friendly products, thus contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Chairman of the Vietnam Council of Agricultural Enterprises Hà Văn Thắng said that to effectively manage and scale up greening models in chemical production, incentives are needed to encourage businesses to invest in organic fertiliser technologies, along with support mechanisms for transitioning from chemical fertilisers to organic and bio-fertilisers.

At the same time, production units need to standardise the use of organic bio-fertilisers and strengthen supervision of fertiliser quality on the market, he added.

It is also necessary to establish links between enterprises, co-operatives and farmers and connect organic bio-fertilisers with clean agricultural products and traceable supply chains.

Changing and raising awareness is the most critical step, according to Thắng.

Farmers need technical training and a shift in mindset from a focus on short-term productivity to long-term efficiency, he said.

Comprehensive solutions integrating technology, management and environmental factors are the core drivers of effective greening in the chemical and fertiliser industry.

Representing enterprises actively implementing greening efforts, deputy general director of Bình Điền Fertilizer Joint Stock Company Phan Văn Tâm said that the firm’s green journey combines cleaner fertiliser production with smarter usage, aiming for an ecological and modern agricultural system.

This strategy serves the long-term interests of the enterprise, the community and society as a whole, said Tâm.

To ensure that greening efforts are embedded in every stage of production from factories to fields, the company expects support from the State, cooperation from farmers and collaboration with partners and scientists, all working together toward a green and prosperous Vietnamese agriculture, he added. — VNS