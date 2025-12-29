Vietrade warns of scams related to National Fair – Spring 2026

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) has issued a caution about scam activities related to the second National Fair – Spring 2026 (Spring Fair 2026), scheduled to take place from February 4 to February 8, 2026, at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội.

According to Vietrade, in recent days a number of individuals and organisations have been disseminating unverified and misleading information on social media platforms, online groups and other communication channels. These entities have impersonated the Spring Fair 2026 organising board or falsely claimed to be authorised agents or representatives working with the organisers, in order to solicit registrations from organisations and enterprises via unofficial links for the purpose of illicit gain.

Vietrade emphasised that, at present, it is only in the process of announcing the organisation plan for the Spring Fair 2026 and collecting preliminary expressions of interest from agencies and enterprises wishing to participate in the exhibition zones expected to be organised under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The agency has not approved the collection of any participation fees related to the fair, except for a token deposit, which is payable solely to the official account of the Trade and Investment Promotion Support Centre under Vietrade.

Agencies and enterprises interested in participating in the Spring Fair 2026 are advised to contact and register directly with the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency and to follow guidance provided exclusively through the official website at vnf.vietrade.gov.vn, or via competent central and local authorities and relevant industry associations. Vietrade warned that registrations made through unofficial channels carry a high risk of fraud and financial loss.

The agency has called on all relevant agencies and enterprises to remain vigilant and to widely disseminate this warning to member units and businesses in their localities. Any suspicious information or suspected fraudulent activities should be reported directly to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency for verification and timely assistance.

For further information, agencies and enterprises are encouraged to contact the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency through its official channels. VNS