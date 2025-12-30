SCIC to auction Trabaco stake at reserve price four times higher than in 2015

HÀ NỘI — The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has announced plans to auction its entire stake in Trabaco at the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

This auction will mark a significant increase in valuation for the company, with a reserve price set at approximately VNĐ69,800 per share, translating to a total valuation of over VNĐ287 billion (US$11 million) for more than 4.1 million shares.

Scheduled for January 21, 2026, the auction represents a notable turnaround for Trabaco, which has seen its valuation soar to levels over four times higher than the prices achieved during previous unsuccessful sales attempts nearly a decade ago.

In 2015-16, SCIC attempted to divest its shares in Trabaco with prices ranging from only VNĐ14,100-16,500 per share, but those efforts failed due to a lack of investor interest.

The substantial increase in the reserve price now reflects the firm's robust position in the global market.

Originally established as a joint venture in 1995, Trabaco has become a prominent name both in Việt Nam and internationally for producing activated carbon from coconut shell.

With a processing capacity of 6,000-7,000 tonnes per year, Trabaco has successfully exported its products to over 30 countries and territories worldwide, capitalising on increasing demand for filtering and environmental treatment materials.

The move comes amid a prosperous year for SCIC, which reported a projected total revenue of approximately VNĐ13.4 trillion for 2025, achieving 112 per cent of its target and a 30 per cent increase from 2024.

The corporation’s profit before tax is estimated at VNĐ11.9 trillion, significantly exceeding its annual goal.

SCIC has also executed successful divestments from eight companies throughout the year, generating nearly VNĐ4.1 trillion in revenue.

It is expected to enhance its portfolio by taking over additional State-owned enterprises, such as the Machinery and Industrial Equipment Corporation and Vietnam Industrial Construction Corporation, with total assets valued at around VNĐ1.87 trillion. — BIZHUB/VNS