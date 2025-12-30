Việt Nam positions itself as a key Southeast Asian economic hub: Thai newspaper

HÀ NỘI — Thailand’s The Nation newspaper on December 28 published an article noting that Vietnam is rapidly establishing itself as a key economic hub in Southeast Asia, delivering some of ASEAN’s strongest GDP growth as the government pushes industrial reforms, accelerates infrastructure development, and steers the economy towards a greener growth model.

According to the article titled “Việt Nam positions itself as a key Southeast Asian economic hub,” Vietnam is currently among the fastest-growing economies in the ASEAN. Citing data from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam, it said Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded strong quarterly growth in 2025, rising by 6.93 per cent in the first quarter, 7.7 per cent in the second quarter and 8.23 per cent in the third quarter – far outpacing many regional economies.

Overall, GDP expanded by 7.85 per cent in the first nine months of the year, second only to the 9.4 per cent growth recorded in the same period of 2022, reflecting Việt Nam's sustained recovery momentum amid a regional economic slowdown.

The Thai chamber expects Việt Nam to remain among the region’s fastest-growing economies over the next five years. It noted that while Thailand is likely to grow at a steadier pace, Việt Nam’s economy is forecast to reach a similar size by 2029.

Việt Nam is pursuing an annual GDP growth target of 10 per cent from 2026 to 2030 as it aims to achieve high-income status by 2045, the chamber said. GDP per capita is projected to rise from nearly US$5,000 in 2024 to around $8,500 by 2030.

Việt Nam’s growth outlook is underpinned by several structural advantages, including a population of more than 100 million, with nearly 70 per cent of working age, competitive labour and energy costs compared with regional peers, and a relatively stable political environment and monetary policy. Beyond short-term advantages, the country is also pursuing a long-term green development strategy, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Việt Nam reached around $38 billion in 2024, surpassing Thailand, and are increasingly concentrated in high-tech industries and artificial intelligence.

The chamber noted that Việt Nam’s development roadmap is anchored in administrative reform, accelerated infrastructure development, improvements in human capital quality, and a shift towards higher value-added industries.

The article also said Việt Nam continues to benefit from global supply chain diversification trends thanks to its favourable investment climate and an increasingly prominent role in regional value chains, particularly in high-tech sectors.

The Nation concluded that, with its large population, rapidly growing domestic demand, deepening administrative reforms and sustained FDI inflows, Việt Nam is steadily emerging as a dynamic economic hub in Southeast Asia. — VNA/VNS