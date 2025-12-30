Việt Nam sees strong e-commerce growth in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s e-commerce market is projected to reach approximately US$31 billion in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 25.5 per cent and accounting for 10 per cent of the country’s total retail sales of goods and services.

This information was released by the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, reviewing the past year and setting out tasks for 2026.

Seeing a growth rate of over 25 per cent is particularly striking given ongoing global economic uncertainties, weakened external demand and the slow recovery of global consumption.

Contributing 10 per cent of total retail sales, e-commerce is no longer merely a convenient shopping channel. It now exerts a direct influence on market structure, the quality of economic growth and requirements for economic governance.

These figures highlight the rapid expansion of the market and reflect the clear emergence of a new economic pillar within Việt Nam’s growth landscape.

At the same time, e-commerce has become an integral component of the modern retail market, with spillover effects on manufacturing, logistics, finance and employment.

Another notable development is the growing recognition of e-commerce as a channel to support exports, contributing – albeit modestly – to the country’s trade surplus.

Cross-border e-commerce models, which enable direct sales from manufacturers to international consumers, are opening new pathways for small and medium-sized enterprises that often face significant barriers in conventional export activities.

Over the long term, this channel could become an important supplement for market diversification and for enhancing the value of Vietnamese products in the digital space.

With a market size of $31 billion, the sector now requires an institutional framework, infrastructure and market discipline commensurate with its scale.

In reality, many household businesses and small enterprises are facing increasing pressure from platform commission fees, advertising costs and logistics expenses.

Their bargaining ability remains weak, while dependence on a small number of major platforms continues to grow. Without appropriate regulatory adjustments, e-commerce risks developing in a more concentrated direction, potentially weakening the domestic business ecosystem.

At the macro level, gaps remain in tax management, fair competition between online and traditional businesses, personal data protection and consumer rights.

When the market was smaller, these shortcomings were less visible. However, as e-commerce now accounts for 10 per cent of total retail sales, the risks of budget revenue losses, distorted competition and erosion of market trust are becoming increasingly apparent.

In this context, the recent passage of the E-commerce Law by the National Assembly at its tenth session carries critical significance. The law not only updates the legal framework for a rapidly growing sector, but also aims to better protect consumer rights, enhance the responsibilities of market participants and align Việt Nam’s regulatory approach with international practices in the digital economy, according to the department.

The E-commerce Law is expected to reshape market order by creating a more transparent and balanced playing field among platforms, sellers and consumers.

As the responsibilities of e-commerce platforms are clarified and standards for information transparency, data protection and dispute resolution are strengthened, market confidence is likely to be reinforced as an essential prerequisite for the sustainable development of e-commerce. — VNS