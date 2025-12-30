Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnamese product sales on Amazon surge

December 30, 2025 - 10:32
The number of Vietnamese selling partners achieving annual sales over US$1 million on Amazon grew by 60 per cent in 2025 - reflecting not just incremental growth, but a fundamental evolution in how Vietnamese businesses compete internationally.

 

Vietnamese products sold on Amazon significantly increases. — Photo courtesy of Amazon Global Selling

HCM CITY — The number of products sold by Vietnamese selling partners on Amazon increased while branded product sales surged by more than 40 per cent during the 12 months ending July 31, 2025, signalling a strategic shift from volume-driven exports to value-driven brand building, the company reported. 

In its latest report, Amazon Global Selling reveals a transformative moment for Vietnamese e-commerce exports, in which the number of Vietnamese selling partners achieving annual sales over US$1 million on Amazon grew by 60 per cent in 2025 - reflecting not just incremental growth, but a fundamental evolution in how Vietnamese businesses compete internationally.

The 2025 Vietnam SME Empowerment Report is a comprehensive annual study that highlights the rapid rise and success of Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) leveraging global e-commerce. 

This year's report showcases impressive growth across multiple dimensions - from brand registrations and product exports to breakout million-dollar sellers - underscoring Việt Nam's emergence as a dynamic hub for export-oriented entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia.

Larry Hu, head of Amazon Global Selling Southeast Asia, said: “We're witnessing Việt Nam's transformation from a manufacturing powerhouse to a brand-building nation. Vietnamese entrepreneurs are no longer just making products for others – they're innovating products, creating their own brands, telling their own stories, and capturing significantly more value in global markets. This shift positions Việt Nam as a rising force in Southeast Asia's digital economy.” 

The report highlights how thousands of Vietnamese businesses are now selling and exporting globally through Amazon, with products sold increasing by 35 per cent year-over-year. More significantly, the number of branded products sold by Vietnamese selling partners achieved more than 40 per cent growth in sales – demonstrating that brand investment translates directly to business success.

A key driver of this success is the strategic focus on empowering Vietnamese manufacturers and brands to advance up the global value chain through product and brand innovation. 

While categories like home, kitchen, health & personal care, apparel, and beauty continued to perform exceptionally well, the 2025 report points to the diversification of Việt Nam's export portfolio. 

“This report is a celebration of Vietnamese entrepreneurs - their ambition, creativity, and innovation,” said Larry Hu. “We hope this becomes a recurring annual milestone to track progress, share success stories, and inform future support and investment as we work together to elevate 'Made-in-Vietnam' to global prominence.” — VNS

Vietnam small- and medium-sized enterprises Amazon Global Selling branded product sales

see also

More on this story

Economy

Việt Nam sees strong e-commerce growth in 2025

Việt Nam’s e-commerce market is projected to reach approximately US$31 billion in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 25.5 per cent and accounting for 10 per cent of the country’s total retail sales of goods and services.
Economy

VN urged to unlock bottlenecks to boost logistics

In recent years, the country’s logistics services industry has experienced strong expansion, gradually establishing a presence in regional and global markets. However, development still falls short of Việt Nam's potential and advantages.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom