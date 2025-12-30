Vietnamese product sales on Amazon surge

HCM CITY — The number of products sold by Vietnamese selling partners on Amazon increased while branded product sales surged by more than 40 per cent during the 12 months ending July 31, 2025, signalling a strategic shift from volume-driven exports to value-driven brand building, the company reported.

In its latest report, Amazon Global Selling reveals a transformative moment for Vietnamese e-commerce exports, in which the number of Vietnamese selling partners achieving annual sales over US$1 million on Amazon grew by 60 per cent in 2025 - reflecting not just incremental growth, but a fundamental evolution in how Vietnamese businesses compete internationally.

The 2025 Vietnam SME Empowerment Report is a comprehensive annual study that highlights the rapid rise and success of Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) leveraging global e-commerce.

This year's report showcases impressive growth across multiple dimensions - from brand registrations and product exports to breakout million-dollar sellers - underscoring Việt Nam's emergence as a dynamic hub for export-oriented entrepreneurship in Southeast Asia.

Larry Hu, head of Amazon Global Selling Southeast Asia, said: “We're witnessing Việt Nam's transformation from a manufacturing powerhouse to a brand-building nation. Vietnamese entrepreneurs are no longer just making products for others – they're innovating products, creating their own brands, telling their own stories, and capturing significantly more value in global markets. This shift positions Việt Nam as a rising force in Southeast Asia's digital economy.”

The report highlights how thousands of Vietnamese businesses are now selling and exporting globally through Amazon, with products sold increasing by 35 per cent year-over-year. More significantly, the number of branded products sold by Vietnamese selling partners achieved more than 40 per cent growth in sales – demonstrating that brand investment translates directly to business success.

A key driver of this success is the strategic focus on empowering Vietnamese manufacturers and brands to advance up the global value chain through product and brand innovation.

While categories like home, kitchen, health & personal care, apparel, and beauty continued to perform exceptionally well, the 2025 report points to the diversification of Việt Nam's export portfolio.

“This report is a celebration of Vietnamese entrepreneurs - their ambition, creativity, and innovation,” said Larry Hu. “We hope this becomes a recurring annual milestone to track progress, share success stories, and inform future support and investment as we work together to elevate 'Made-in-Vietnam' to global prominence.” — VNS